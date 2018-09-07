General Electric : To Your Good Health – How GE Is Helping Cambodia To Bridge Its Healthcare Gaps

Since 2009, GE - through its philanthropic arm, the GE Foundation - has provided $12m in funding to help bring quality healthcare to underserved communities across Cambodia. Modern medical equipment, new training programs, and other services, are some of the benefits that have been delivered to more than 40 hospitals in 25 provincesunder this initiative.

The positive impact of the campaign, feedback from Cambodian health leaders, and why this program could be replicated in other emerging markets are covered in this short, insightful video.