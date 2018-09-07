Log in
News

General Electric : To Your Good Health – How GE Is Helping Cambodia To Bridge Its Healthcare Gaps

0
09/07/2018

Since 2009, GE - through its philanthropic arm, the GE Foundation - has provided $12m in funding to help bring quality healthcare to underserved communities across Cambodia. Modern medical equipment, new training programs, and other services, are some of the benefits that have been delivered to more than 40 hospitals in 25 provincesunder this initiative.

The positive impact of the campaign, feedback from Cambodian health leaders, and why this program could be replicated in other emerging markets are covered in this short, insightful video.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:06:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 490 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 307 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 44,16
P/E ratio 2019 14,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 109 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.31%108 725
3M COMPANY-9.61%122 368
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.94%118 550
SIEMENS-6.55%108 385
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.45%46 594
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.84%46 095
