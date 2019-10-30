Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
General Electric Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over a Decade -- Data Talk

10/30/2019 | 10:48am EDT

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $10.18, up $1.11 or 12.22%

-- Would be highest close since July 31, 2019, when it closed at $10.45

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 12, 2009, when it rose 12.72%

-- Earlier Wednesday, General Electric reported a more than $9 billion third-quarter loss, weighed down by accounting charges tied to the industrial conglomerate's restructuring. Excluding charges, GE said its adjusted earnings were 15 cents a share, ahead of an analyst projection of 12 cents a share, according to Refinitiv

-- GE reported adjusted cash flow from industrial operations of $650 million for the third quarter and predicted it would generate as much as $2 billion of cash on that basis for the full year

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 13.85% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2019, when it rose 34.21%

-- Up 39.88% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 1999, when it rose 51.72%

-- Down 82.35% from its all-time closing high of $57.68 on Aug. 28, 2000

-- Up 4.84% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 31, 2018), when it closed at $9.71

-- Traded as high as $10.19; highest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2019, when it hit $10.48

-- Up 12.35% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 25, 2019, when it rose as much as 15.54%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:22:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 27068.09 Delayed Quote.16.05%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 13.56% 10.245 Delayed Quote.19.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.05% 8052.068091 Delayed Quote.26.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.05% 8273.102083 Delayed Quote.24.23%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3035.08 Delayed Quote.21.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 598 M
Net income 2019 3 394 M
Debt 2019 43 743 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 20,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,06x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 79 155 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,78  $
Last Close Price 9,07  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.82%79 155
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.31.06%123 729
3M COMPANY-11.40%97 074
SIEMENS AG8.34%92 567
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.10%55 420
HITACHI, LTD.51.68%38 021
