General Electric Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase In Over a Decade -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $10.18, up $1.11 or 12.22%

-- Would be highest close since July 31, 2019, when it closed at $10.45

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 12, 2009, when it rose 12.72%

-- Earlier Wednesday, General Electric reported a more than $9 billion third-quarter loss, weighed down by accounting charges tied to the industrial conglomerate's restructuring. Excluding charges, GE said its adjusted earnings were 15 cents a share, ahead of an analyst projection of 12 cents a share, according to Refinitiv

-- GE reported adjusted cash flow from industrial operations of $650 million for the third quarter and predicted it would generate as much as $2 billion of cash on that basis for the full year

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 13.85% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Jan. 2019, when it rose 34.21%

-- Up 39.88% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 1999, when it rose 51.72%

-- Down 82.35% from its all-time closing high of $57.68 on Aug. 28, 2000

-- Up 4.84% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 31, 2018), when it closed at $9.71

-- Traded as high as $10.19; highest intraday level since Aug. 1, 2019, when it hit $10.48

-- Up 12.35% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 25, 2019, when it rose as much as 15.54%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:22:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet