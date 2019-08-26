Log in
General Electric : Utair Selects GE Aviation's Avionica for wireless Quick Access Recorders

08/26/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Wireless QAR services to reduce ownership cost and provide instant data delivery

Utair has selected GE Aviation to supply wireless mini Quick Access Recorders (QAR) to assist Utair in meeting its flight data collection requirements from the State Civil Authority of Russia (SCAA). The miniQAR will be supplied from Avionica, a joint venture of GE Aviation. Deliveries are currently taking place across Utair’s fleet of 45 Boeing 737 and 767 aircraft, adding to the nearly 16,000 unique aircraft and assets connected to GE Aviation’s digital solutions.

“The wireless QAR will help Utair to streamline their processes, reduce workload for their maintenance and engineering teams, while increasing the amount of usable data available,” said John Mansfield, chief digital officer for GE Aviation.

A feasibility study was conducted prior to the selection. “The benefits of the miniQAR are clear,” said Andrey Semenov, operations director for Utair. “Lower cost of ownership, immediate data available for flight analytics, safety programs and maintenance troubleshooting are among the top advantages of installing the miniQAR.”

Avionica’s wireless QARs require minimal setup and configuration requirements and can be transitioned in the future to new aircraft if required. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s QARs have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models of air transport, business and general aviation aircraft.

“This is another example of GE Aviation digital domain expertise combined with proven Avionica equipment to deliver unmatched customer value. We are proud to provide Utair the market defining analytical tools fed with the lightest wireless aircraft data collection avionics," said Raul Segredo, president of Avionica LLC.

About Utair Aviation

For the third year running, Utair is recognized as the most punctual company among Russian air carriers. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency rating, in 2018, 99.18% of Utair flights were made as scheduled or with minimum delays of up to 2 hours. In 2018, the traffic flow grew 8.7% to 7.9 mn passengers.

The airline flies to 150 destinations, more than 60 of which are available only to Utair passengers. The airline's fleet comprises 65 aircraft. Utair has 11 mini-hubs nationwide – in Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Mineralnye Vody, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Sochi, Surgut, Tyumen, and Khanty-Mansiysk. The main transfer point is Vnukovo Airport in Moscow that handles over 160 Utair flights daily. Utair is headquartered in Surgut.

About GE Aviation

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.geaviation.com/digital Follow us on twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
