General Electric : Vestas Wind Settle Patent Dispute

06/25/2019 | 10:39am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

General Electric and Vestas Wind Systems have reached a settlement to a dispute relating to multiple patent-infringement claims in the U.S., the Danish wind-turbine maker said Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, GE will drop a lawsuit against Vestas launched in July 2017 and the Danish company will abandon its two counterclaims against GE, Vestas said. The settlement also includes a confidential payment from Vestas to GE as well as a cross-license to the patents-in-suit and their family members, Vestas said.

Any past infringements of the patents-in-suit are fully released, the Danish company said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

