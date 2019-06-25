General Electric : Vestas Wind Settle Patent Dispute

By Adria Calatayud

General Electric and Vestas Wind Systems have reached a settlement to a dispute relating to multiple patent-infringement claims in the U.S., the Danish wind-turbine maker said Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, GE will drop a lawsuit against Vestas launched in July 2017 and the Danish company will abandon its two counterclaims against GE, Vestas said. The settlement also includes a confidential payment from Vestas to GE as well as a cross-license to the patents-in-suit and their family members, Vestas said.

Any past infringements of the patents-in-suit are fully released, the Danish company said.

