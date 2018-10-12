General Electric : Vietnam And GE – Partners In Growth For 25 Years

'Our development over the past 25 years, has mirrored Vietnam's transformation from a newly open market, to a lower middle-income country, that's increasing its influence in Asia, and around the world. Since our early years with small teams in Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), our footprint is now deep and wide, and we have grown to become a 2,000-strong team with highly-skilled employees involved in projects nationwide,' said GE Vietnam CEO, Son Pham during a recent customer event to celebrate GE Vietnam's 25th anniversary.

Alex Dimitrief (fourth from right), Wouter Van Wersch (second from right) and Son Pham (far right), and special guests make a special toast to celebrate 25 years of GE business in Vietnam

In addition to the customer party in Hanoi on September 11, the 25th anniversary was also celebrated with employee townhalls hosted by GE Global CEO and President, Alex Dimitrief in Hanoi and HCMC.

Powering, Curing, and Transporting Vietnam

When GE opened its office in Hanoi in September 1993, it was one of the first American companies to enter Vietnam - it was before the lifting of the U.S. trade embargo, and 12-months before diplomatic relations were restored between the two nations.

While turning on a light, or charging a device, is something many Vietnamese take for granted today, this wasn't the case in 1993 when only 14 percent of the population had access to power.

To advance the country's electrification plans, GE has supplied energy equipment and expertise to support major thermal power and hydro power plants over the past two decades. In more recent times, GE technologies are also powering Vietnam's new solar and wind energy projects.

Today, more than 30 per cent of the power produced in Vietnam is generated by GE equipment. GE has also helped upgrade more than 500km of the national transmission line and supplied transmission equipment for many grid projects.

Health-wise, GE Healthcare technologies have helped improve the welfare of millions of Vietnamese since 1993. In addition, GE Aviation has provided engines and new aviation technologies to support the growth ambitions of the major national carriers, Vietnam Airlines, and Vietjet.

Alex Dimitrief hosted employee townhalls in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations

Significant Contributor

At the customer dinner, Alex Dimitrief profiled groundbreaking GE technologies that could accelerate Vietnam's transformation in the near-term. Alex shared more about these, and GE's significant contribution to Vietnam's development in an interview in the Vietnam Investment Review.

Adding to Alex's comments, Wouter Van Wersch, President and CEO, GE APAC said 'Important projects in aviation, energy, renewables, and healthcare, coupled with our Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing advances at our Brilliant Factory in Haiphong point to another exciting quarter century ahead.'

He added, 'With ASEAN is projected to be one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, Vietnamese carriers can look forward to tremendous growth opportunities. Indeed, a large portion of the $8-billion of deals signed between GE and Vietnamese customers last year, was for aircraft engines.'

On the power front, PetroVietnam and GE are developing two gas-fired power plants in Quang Nam that will produce a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts (MW) of power. GE Renewable Energy is also working with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to help it achieve its goal of producing 1,000 MW of wind power - from new wind farms - by 2025.

And GE Healthcare recently opened Vietnam's second Anesthesia and Intensive Care Simulation Center in Ho Chi Minh City, while Quang Ninh General Hospital has installed the high-performance 512-slices CT scanner. GE training programs for future radiologists, radiographers, and clinicians have also been launched at the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine.