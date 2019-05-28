Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric planning to cut around 1,000 jobs in France: union source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of US conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site of its energy branch in Belfort

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - General Electric (GE) has announced a plan to cut around 1,000 jobs in France, said a trade union source, in a move that could set the U.S. company at odds with the French government which has consistently urged GE not to cut French jobs.

GE's planned job cuts would occur principally at its site in Belfort, in the east of France, added the source.

The Belfort site has been consistently at risk of job cuts, as GE looks to save money, and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier this month that he had asked GE not to close any sites in France.

Last month, GE reported in its first quarter results that it had generated more profit and lost less cash than expected, although new CEO Larry Culp warned it still had issues over negative cash flow pressures.

(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac; Editing by Yves Clarisse/Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:41aGENERAL ELECTRIC PLANNING TO CUT ARO : union source
RE
06:41aGENERAL ELECTRIC : planning to cut around 1,000 jobs in France
AQ
05:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – May 28, 2019
PU
05/27PUMP IT UP : Energy Department-Funded Project To Explore How Hydro Storage Can B..
PU
05/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : One major biologics manufacturer heads west
PU
05/27Air New Zealand orders eight Boeing 787 jets for long-haul flights
RE
05/24DESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
05/24GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
05/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : Passport and CF34 Authorized Service Center network expanding..
AQ
05/23HOT STUFF : To Build More Affordable Rocket Engines, NASA Researchers Are Using ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 10 361 M
Net income 2019 4 679 M
Debt 2019 41 339 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 25,25
P/E ratio 2020 20,62
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 82 412 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%82 412
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.16%121 300
SIEMENS8.13%100 187
3M COMPANY-12.83%95 739
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.02%47 472
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.85%45 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About