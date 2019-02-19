Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Honeywell-Pratt venture protests U.S. Army's contract to GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric logo is pictured on the General Electric offshore wind turbine plant in Montoir-de-Bretagne

(Reuters) - A joint venture of Honeywell International Inc and Pratt & Whitney on Tuesday protested the U.S. Army's decision to award General Electric Co a contract for new Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines.

The protest was filed by the joint venture Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC) with the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the engine maker said in a statement.

"In our review of the evaluation, we clearly offered the best value through a combination of a highly rated and technically superior engine that was judged to be much lower risk, and believe we did so significantly under the government's budget," ATEC President Craig Madden said.

The contract was for engineering and manufacturing of new Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines.

GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.79% 10.0075 Delayed Quote.33.29%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 0.05% 153.37 Delayed Quote.16.05%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.34% 128.21 Delayed Quote.19.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
01:43pHoneywell/United Tech Venture Protesting U.S. Army Contract Decision
DJ
01:42pHoneywell-Pratt venture protests U.S. Army's contract to GE
RE
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Option-trading strategies on Apple, Facebook, General Electri..
PR
08:38aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Remote hospital's rush to add modern technology proves prophe..
PU
08:16aGE AVIATION : Confirms its Digital Leadership with Growing Number of Network Ope..
BU
08:10aGE : to Hold 2019 Shareowners Meeting in Tarrytown, New York
BU
07:10aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Provides Advanced Gas Turbine & Services for Iraq's Al Qud..
AQ
06:27aFrance's Safran to Build Plant in India for LEAP Parts
DJ
06:08aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – Feb. 19, 2019
PU
05:03aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Provides Advanced Gas Turbine & Services for Iraq's Al Qud..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 41,18
P/E ratio 2020 18,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 87 764 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.29%87 764
3M COMPANY9.61%120 262
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.05%111 783
SIEMENS-3.57%90 150
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.46%51 792
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.83%47 317
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.