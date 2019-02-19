Honeywell-Pratt venture protests U.S. Army's contract to GE

The protest was filed by the joint venture Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC) with the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the engine maker said in a statement.

"In our review of the evaluation, we clearly offered the best value through a combination of a highly rated and technically superior engine that was judged to be much lower risk, and believe we did so significantly under the government's budget," ATEC President Craig Madden said.

The contract was for engineering and manufacturing of new Black Hawk and Apache helicopter engines.

GE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

