GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
08/14 09:59:23 pm
12.345 USD   -0.84%
IATA still pursuing complaint against Honeywell after CFM deal

08/14/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
A logo of Honeywell is pictured on their booth during EBACE in Geneva

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is pursuing its complaint against Honeywell to EU antitrust regulators, it said on Tuesday, even as the air transport group struck a deal over a similar grievance with engine maker CFM.

IATA filed a complaint with the European Commission in 2016 after some of its member airlines were quizzed by regulators about aviation equipment makers in the aftermarket repairs market and whether they abused their dominance.

One element of the complaint involved the CFM56, the world's best-selling jet engine, and another Honeywell's auxiliary power unit (APUs). Maintenance, repair and overhaul services are a lucrative source of revenues for engine makers.

IATA on July 31 withdrew the CFM complaint after the company, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran, agreed to open up engine maintenance services to rival engine parts and aftersales service market suppliers.

"IATA has not withdrawn the complaint against Honeywell," a spokeswoman for the body said.

IATA said it was concerned about certain business practices that its members believe limit competition in the market for APU maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Honeywell is the largest producer of gas turbine APUs found on many aircraft.

Honeywell said it was adhering to the rules.

"Honeywell believes that our practices are fair and in compliance with all relevant laws. We have and will continue to cooperate with the European Commission's preliminary inquiry," the company said in an email.

The EU competition enforcer has received the complaint and is assessing it, Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Foo Yun Chee
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.84% 12.355 Delayed Quote.-26.82%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 1.33% 154.355 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
SAFRAN 0.14% 107.55 Real-time Quote.25.01%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 402 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 56 759 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 43,95
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-26.82%110 985
3M COMPANY-14.19%118 472
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-0.18%113 686
SIEMENS-5.00%107 097
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.45%48 672
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-18.21%45 766
