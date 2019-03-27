Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mad Props: Why GE's New Catalyst Turboprop Engine Is Turning Heads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

When you first see it, GE's new Catalyst turboprop engine looks a little like a piece of captured alien technology. Strapped to a metal bed inside a concrete hangar on the outskirts of Prague, the gray metal machine bristles with some 500 silver cables connected to external and internal sensors. The probes collect information about vital factors like vibration, torque and thrust and send it to a team of engineers working in a nearby windowless room. Some of them are watching the test on TV screens while others, huddled like sound engineers at a large mixing board, push and sometimes torture the engine by striking computer keys and flipping switches protruding from banks of equipment. 'There's not another engine like it in the world,' says GE Aviation test engineer Stephen Erickson.

Erickson is right. Besides being the first new turboprop designed from scratch in more than 30 years, the Catalyst is the first engine destined for mass production with large sections 3D-printed from metal. GE engineers used the technology, also known as additive manufacturing, to distill into just 12 printed parts what typically would amount to 800 components if they were made by conventional methods. The approach enabled them to reduce the engine's weight by 5 percent and improve specific fuel consumption by 1 percent. The technique also allowed the team hasten its development 'from a dream to a reality in just two years,' Gordie Follin, the executive manager of the Catalyst program, told GE Reports. The normal cycle to get to a running engine is usually twice as long, and it can take up to 10 years to develop. 'With additive manufacturing, we're disrupting the whole production cycle,' he says.

Follin was on hand mid-March in Washington, D.C., when Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine gave GE Aviation a Laureate Award in the Business Aviation category for its work on the Catalyst. 'GE Aviation and this year's winners exemplify the spirit and innovations that are transforming our industry to meet the challenges of tomorrow,' said Joe Anselmo, editorial director of the Aviation Week Network.

But the Catalyst's innovations don't stop with 3D printing. The engine also sports technologycalled full authority digital engine and propeller control, or FADEPC, which is common in jets but has never been used in commercial turboprop planes. Essentially the engine's digital brain, the technology will allow pilots to control a plane with just a single lever, instead of three. FADEPC will make flying turboprop planes so easy 'my mom could do it,' according to GE's Simone Castellani, an Italian aerospace engineer and aviator helping develop the technology. 'Everything is done automatically. In a way, it is just like flying a scooter.'

The first plane powered by the Catalyst will be Textron Aviation's new luxury business aircraft, the Cessna Denali.

High-Tech Luxury Aviation

The new Cessna Denali features the latest in aviation technology, including an engine with 3D printed parts. https://invent.ge/2ANej6R

Posted by GE on Monday, November 19, 2018

Top image: The GE Catalyst on a test stand in Prague. Image credit: Chris New for GE Reports @seenewphoto.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 21:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:25pDESCRIPTION : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
05:05pMAD PROPS : Why GE's New Catalyst Turboprop Engine Is Turning Heads
PU
03:34pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE, CPHGC HUBCO, achieve key milestones to power Pakistan
AQ
09:46aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, Daimler, Swedbank, Lufthansa
09:30aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE, CPGHC & HUBCO Achieve Key Milestones to Power Pakistan
AQ
09:11aGENERAL ELECTRIC : For GE, Dropping KPMG Won't Be Easy
DJ
07:59aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Sinomach - Bai Shaotong meets vice-president of GE
AQ
03/26GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Capital Pays $49 Million Over Petters Ponzi Scheme
DJ
03/26General Electric in $49 million settlement over Petters fraud
RE
03/26GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Reaches $49 Million Settlement Over Relationship With Thom..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 118 B
EBIT 2019 10 286 M
Net income 2019 2 697 M
Debt 2019 37 683 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 32,87
P/E ratio 2020 24,05
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 87 967 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.42%87 967
3M COMPANY6.65%119 329
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL19.19%114 704
SIEMENS-2.67%90 728
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.48%47 740
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.07%46 831
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.