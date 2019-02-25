Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Next Stop, Wabtec: GE Completes Spin-Off And Merger Of Its Transportation Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:38pm EST

GE announced today that it has completed the spinoff and merger of its Transportation business with Wabtec Corporation. GE received approximately $2.9 billion in cash as well as shares of Wabtec common stock and Wabtec nonvoting convertible preferred stock that together represent an approximately 24.9 percent ownership interest in Wabtec. GE shareholders own about 24.3 percent of Wabtec on a fully diluted basis.

The combined company, which is expected to have revenues of more than $8 billion in 2019, has approximately 27,000 employees in 50 countries. It is based in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

'This transaction is good for GE shareholders, who gain equity in an organization at the forefront of rail innovation; for GE, as we work to reduce leverage and strengthen our balance sheet; and for Wabtec, which now has a stronger and more diversified business mix to serve its customers,' said GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. 'The GE and Wabtec teams worked hard to complete this deal, and I am excited by the opportunities ahead for Wabtec.'

Raymond T. Betler, Wabtec's president and CEO, said the deal was 'a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring together nearly four centuries of collective experience to create a technologically advanced leader with a highly complementary set of capabilities to move and improve the world.'

[Attachment]

Top: A GE Transportation plant in Fort Worth, Texas. Above: Over the last decade, GE Transportation has upgraded more than 2,000 locomotives for close to 40 customers around the world, and the company has strong orders for modernization from railroad operators like Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific. Images credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

As we previously reported, GE Transportation has a long history of innovation, stretching from the first electric locomotives to the first freight locomotive that meets the U.S. government's strict Tier 4 emission standards. The company unveiled the Tier 4 locomotive a few years ago. It has also expanded heavily into software and the lucrative business of locomotive upgrades. Over the last decade, GE Transportation has 'transformed' more than 2,000 locomotives for close to 40 customers around the world, and the company has strong orders for modernization from railroad operators like Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific. An overhaul can lower the amount of fuel the locomotives need by 10 percent, increase reliability by 40 percent and boost their ability to haul cargo by 50 percent.

New and overhauled GE locomotives come laden with sensors monitoring between 50 and 250 parameters, including vibrations, engine temperature, voltage and pressure. A set of GE algorithms then crunches the information and flags potential problems to operators working at several mission-control-like centers located around the world.

Wabtec is a global provider of equipment and systems services for transit and freight rail. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switchers - locomotives used to move cars around in railyards - and commuter locomotives. It also provides aftermarket services.

For important information about securities laws and forward-looking statements involving this transaction, please click here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 18:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
01:38pNEXT STOP, WABTEC : GE Completes Spin-Off And Merger Of Its Transportation Unit
PU
11:35aUS stocks rise broadly after Trump postpones tariff increase
AQ
11:27aDANAHER : Moody's Reviewing Danaher for Downgrade After GE Deal
DJ
11:26aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 150 Points As Trump Extends Trade-deal Deadline, L..
DJ
11:24aDANAHER : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21.4 billion
RE
11:23aDANAHER : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21.4 billion
RE
09:55aGENERAL ELECTRIC : S&P Says GE Unit Sale is Positive, But Ratings Unchanged
DJ
09:48aDANAHER : to IPO dental unit after $21.4 billion deal to buy GE's biopharma busi..
RE
09:21aDANAHER : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--4th Update
DJ
09:09aWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES : Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 41,51
P/E ratio 2020 19,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 88 460 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.35%88 460
3M COMPANY9.87%120 544
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL15.96%111 696
SIEMENS-1.58%92 335
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.77%52 462
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.32%47 520
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.