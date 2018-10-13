Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Now Boarding: World’s Longest Flight From Singapore To Newark Takes Nearly 18 Hours

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 02:48am CEST

A Singapore Airlines passenger jet completed the world's longest flight on October 12 by covering 10,291 miles between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey, in 17 hours and 52 minutes. The flight, SQ22, arrived 31 minutes early, according to FlightAware.

The jet, the ultra-long-range version of Airbus A350-900, can travel up to 9,700 nautical miles, or 11,162 miles, 'further than any other aircraft in commercial service,' according to Airbus. The plane-maker says that the jet is capable of flying over 20 hours nonstop.

The plane can seat 161 passengers, 67 in business class and 94 in premium economy, according to website SeatGuru - half as many people as in a typical configuration that includes economy seats. SeatGuru says the jet 'has a modified fuel system that increases the fuel capacity by 24,000 liters, without requiring additional tanks.'

[Attachment]

Top image: A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350 completed the world's longest flight on October 12 by covering 10,291 miles between Singapore and Newark, New Jersey, in 17 hours and 52 minutes. Image credit: Singapore Airlines. Above: Brad Mottier runs GE Aviation's General Aviation business, which makes the composite wing trailing edge for the Airbus A350. Image credits: Adam Senatori/GE Reports

The A350, which entered service in 2015, is the newest wide-body jet from Airbus. Tough and lightweight materials called carbon fiber composites make up more than half of the plane's body and skin, including parts of the wings supplied by GE Aviation. 'GE's contribution to the structure of the A350 XWB plays a major role in the efficiency of the A350 wing fixed trailing edge,' Mike Bausor, Airbus marketing director for the A350 XWB plane, told GE Reports. 'The [fixed trailing edge] is an integral part of the wing structure. Built predominantly from composite material, it is one of the most complex, highly loaded parts of the wing that requires utmost precision and mastery in the assembly process, as well as in the design and stress calculation.'

The wingspan of the plane is 64 meters, more than half the length of a football field. The GE parts are made from more than 3,000 components that include structural composite panels and complex machined assemblies. GE Aviation makes the composite parts at its factory in Hamble-le-Rice, near Southampton, U.K.

This is not the only super-long-distance flight using GE technology. In March, a 236-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jet operated by Qantas and powered by GE engines flew nonstop between Australia and London for the first time. The plane covered the 9,000-mile distance in 17 hours and 20 minutes.

[Attachment]

Airbus brought the latest version of the A350 jet, the A350-1000, to the 2018 Farnborough Airshow. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 00:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:48aNOW BOARDING : World’s Longest Flight From Singapore To Newark Takes Nearl..
PU
10/12LIFE-SAVING LESSONS : GE Takes Safe-Surgery Funding To Southeast Asia
PU
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : SYNTAX III Study Identifies CT as Non-Invasive Alternative to..
PU
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Delays Release of Quarterly Results Until Oct. 30--2nd Upd..
DJ
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE delays third-quarter earnings by a week
RE
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Delays Release of Quarterly Results Until Oct. 30--Update
DJ
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Delays Release of Quarterly Results Until Oct. 30
DJ
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Citigroup, General Elec..
PR
10/12GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Moves Date of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webc..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/123M, Xylem lead improving outlook for industrial stocks, analyst says 
10/12GE headed in more positive direction but slowly, Credit Suisse analyst says 
10/12Waiting For The Chips To Fall - The Idea Guide 
10/12GE to delay Q3 earnings release to Oct. 30 
10/11Top 10 Industrials WallStars Aim For 35%-80% Gains Per Broker October Targets 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 12 562 M
Net income 2018 8 318 M
Debt 2018 55 483 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 46,25
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.40%110 551
3M COMPANY-14.11%115 404
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.13%114 080
SIEMENS-13.47%99 055
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-22.48%43 378
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.83%42 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.