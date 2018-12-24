Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/24 06:38:46 pm
6.955 USD   -2.73%
12/17ABB relents to activist shareholder and unloads Power Grids unit
RE
12/17ABB relents to activist shareholder and unloads Power Grids unit
RE
12/15GENERAL ELECTRIC : Burned Out -7-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:08pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil fell more than 2 percent on Monday to the lowest in over a year as global stock markets tumbled under pressure from concerns about a U.S. government shutdown and worsening world economy.

Crude futures have fallen by more than 30 percent so far this quarter to the lowest since the third quarter of 2017, as investors have grown increasingly wary of the impact to global growth, and crude demand, from an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China.

Markets across asset classes have come under pressure amid growth concerns intensified by a U.S. government shutdown.

Technology stocks led a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Monday, as the U.S. government shutdown threatened to spill into next year and the White House moved into fire-fighting mode amid what is already the S&P 500's worst December since the Great Depression.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, and all the 30 components of the Dow Industrials were in the red, pushing them closer to bear territory.

The U.S. Senate has been unable to break an impasse over U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for more funds for a wall on the border with Mexico, and a senior official said the shutdown could continue until Jan. 3.

Investors have flocked to perceived safe-haven assets such as gold and government debt, at the expense of crude oil and stocks.

Brent crude futures were down $1.37 a barrel to $52.45 by 11:50 a.m. ET (1650 GMT), having touched a session low of $52.33, the lowest since Sept. 2017, while U.S. crude futures fell $1.29 to trade at $44.30, after dropping to a session low of $44.10.

Brent fell 11 percent last week and hit its lowest since September 2017, while U.S. futures slid to their lowest since July 2017, bringing the decline in the two contracts to 35 percent so far this quarter.

The macroeconomic picture and its impact on oil demand continue to pressure prices. Global equities <.MIWD00000PUS> have fallen nearly 9.5 percent so far in December, their biggest one-month slide since September 2011, when the euro zone debt crisis was unfolding.

The trade dispute between the United States and China and the prospect of a rapid rise in U.S. interest rates have brought global stocks down from this year's record highs and ignited concern that oil demand will be insufficient to soak up any excess supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed this month to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day from January.

Should that fail to balance the market, OPEC and its allies will hold an extraordinary meeting, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday.

"Oil ministers are already taking to the airwaves with a 'price stability at all cost' mantra," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

(Additional reporting by Jane Chung and Amaanda Cooper; Editing by Adrian Croft and Tom Brown)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.90% 22022.68 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.40% 7.0499 Delayed Quote.-59.03%
NASDAQ 100 -1.28% 5970.9014 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.10% 6266.4297 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
S&P 500 -1.76% 2374.68 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:08pOil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble
RE
06:05pOil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble
RE
06:03pOil at lowest in year following global stock market tumble
RE
12/21Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
RE
12/21Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
RE
12/21Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
RE
12/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : Frontier Airlines takes delivery of 11th A320neo from GECAS
PU
12/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : New York says GE dredging of Hudson incomplete as PCB levels ..
AQ
12/20SOME LIKE IT COLD : How Europe's Hottest Startup Scene Hatched In Wintry Finland
PU
12/20ALSTOM : Former Alstom Power Executive Convicted as U.K. Wraps Nine-Year Probe
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 B
EBIT 2018 11 236 M
Net income 2018 6 547 M
Debt 2018 53 095 M
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 62 192 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,4 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-59.03%62 192
3M COMPANY-21.93%106 995
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-15.60%95 823
SIEMENS-15.48%94 851
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.27%48 697
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-25.66%41 157
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.