Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of General Electric Company - GE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:05pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of General Electric Company ("GE" or the "Company") (NYSE: GE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether GE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On October 1, 2018, GE disclosed a $23 billion goodwill impairment charge to its GE Power segment.  Shortly after this announcement, GE learned that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had expanded its ongoing investigation relating to the Company's revenue recognition and internal controls over financial reporting to include the GE Power Charge.  On October 30, 2018, GE announced the expansion of the SEC's investigation and further announced that the Department of Justice was also investigating GE.  Following these announcements, GE's stock price fell $0.98 per share, or 8.78%, to close at $10.18 per share on October 30, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-general-electric-company--ge-300789316.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:30pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Wabtec Anticipated Completion of Merger With GE Unit on Feb. ..
DJ
05:29pDESCRIPTION : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection wi..
PU
05:22pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of General Elec..
PR
04:55pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to spin off transportation unit on February 14
RE
04:34pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03:10pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ge..
BU
12:09pBLOWN AWAY : GE Is Now The Top Manufacturer Of Wind Turbines In The US
PU
10:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : U.S. Army selects GE's T901 engine for Improved Turbine Engin..
AQ
10:29aHONEY, I SHRUNK THE GRID : How Digital Technology Is Straightening Out The Power..
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.