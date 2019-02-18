Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qatar Petroleum signs initial deals to boost local energy industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 03:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum signed preliminary deals worth more than 9 billion Qatari riyals ($2.47 billion) on Monday with oil services firms Schlumberger and Baker Hughes to boost the local energy industry.

Qatar, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter which is facing a trade boycott by some Arab states, wants to reduce reliance on imports and lift domestic production.

"As part of our national duty to develop the industry in Qatar and to promote self-reliance, we saw the need to localise many of the supporting industries in the sector," QP Chief Executive Officer Saad al-Kaabi said at an event to sign memorandums of understanding with Schlumberger and Baker Hughes.

The preliminary agreements would involve investment in production facilities, training and development, Kaabi said.

Another oil services firm McDermott signed a joint venture deal with Qatar's energy shipping and transport firm Naqilat to build maritime platforms for offshore and onshore structures, Kaabi said, without giving a value.

Qatar expected to save about 9 billion riyals a year through import substitution after building up its local energy industry, Kaabi, without giving a target date.

Qatar aims to boost its annual LNG output by 43 percent by 2023/24 to 110 million tonnes per year from 77 million now.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.50% 10.09 Delayed Quote.33.29%
MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 1.54% 7.23 Delayed Quote.10.55%
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT COMPANY LTD. -1.52% 19.39 End-of-day quote.8.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
03:58aQatar Petroleum signs initial deals to boost local energy industry
RE
03:49aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Footasylum shares up 31 percent after JD Sports takes stake
RE
02:00aGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Dividend Declaration
AQ
01:31aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE To Repair 33 Items Of Generator Convertor Units Used On US..
AQ
02/17LIGHTS, ELECTRICITY, ACTION : When Ronald Reagan Hosted “General Electric ..
PU
02/17GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
02/15QUARTERLY REPORT FILED BY INSTITUTIO : 0000040545-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 4 KB
PU
02/15DESCRIPTION : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection wi..
PU
02/15GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/15DESCRIPTION : Form 13F Holdings Report
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 41,18
P/E ratio 2020 18,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 87 764 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.29%87 764
3M COMPANY9.61%120 262
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.05%111 783
SIEMENS-2.83%90 834
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.76%51 946
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.83%47 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.