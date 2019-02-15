Quarterly report filed by institutional managers, Holdings Acc-no: 0000040545-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 4 KB

Mailing Address 41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTON MA 02210
Business Address 41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTON MA 02210 617-443-3000
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (Filer) : 0000040545 (see all company filings)
: 140689340 | State of Incorp.: NY | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 13F-HR | Act: 34 | File No.: 028-01502 | Film No.: 19610295
: 3600 Electronic & Other Electrical Equipment (No Computer Equip)
Assistant Director 10
Disclaimer
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:16:02 UTC