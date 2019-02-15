Log in
Quarterly report filed by institutional managers, Holdings Acc-no: 0000040545-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 4 KB

0
02/15/2019 | 06:17pm EST

Mailing Address 41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTON MA 02210

Business Address 41 FARNSWORTH STREETBOSTON MA 02210 617-443-3000

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (Filer) : 0000040545 (see all company filings)

: 140689340 | State of Incorp.: NY | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 13F-HR | Act: 34 | File No.: 028-01502 | Film No.: 19610295
: 3600 Electronic & Other Electrical Equipment (No Computer Equip)
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 23:16:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 40,98
P/E ratio 2020 18,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 87 329 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY36.99%87 329
3M COMPANY10.07%117 999
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL13.81%109 742
SIEMENS-5.27%88 515
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.76%52 086
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS10.36%46 037
