The Dimming of GE's Bold Digital Dreams -- WSJ -2

Instead of charging a small team with developing the best product and then letting the operation grow with the product's evolution, GE set up a huge organization that wasn't quite needed yet. Development was often paused or delayed to start the process over entirely or just to stabilize the systems. Leading executives said the digital operation was designing custom software for individual customers -- inverting the usual industry model of engineering a single piece of software that can then be sold and resold, recouping the cost of its design and reaping profits.

Inside GE, there was pressure from corporate management to use the software and to show results. While some divisions were hesitant to commit to adopting a software program that needed a lot of work, others were quietly going in a different direction to develop their own software tools. Mr. Immelt pushed back on those business leaders, exhorting them to stop complaining. As one executive said, "There was a lot of talk of saluting the Predix flag."

Naturally the marketing and sales teams were concerned that potential customers would see that GE wasn't even using its own software. A representative for Mr. Immelt said he "felt GE could only be successful by reducing duplication and building scale."

Squadrons of salespeople had been deployed to sell the vision, but what customers wanted to see was the proof behind the concept. However, there was little to show. Once again, the marketing was ahead of the product. In fact, the sales teams weren't even entirely confident about what their product could do, according to former executives. Instead of hawking GE's lineup of products and services for a given market they knew, they pitched customers on a deep analytic software platform that was hard to understand and harder to explain.

No Turning Back

As the problems deepened, it appeared to executives that no turning back would be allowed. In a meeting of GE senior executives, one questioned whether it even made sense to move forward with Predix. Mr. Immelt fumed at the suggestion of abandoning the work and quickly nixed the proposition, making it clear that the direction wasn't up for debate and the marching orders were still the same: go build it.

GE wanted the system to work with everything, so customers around the world could just connect to GE equipment and go. Engineers were concerned, however, that even though Mr. Immelt and upper management were sold on the Predix idea, management's lack of understanding of software development would hold back its growth. GE also planned to build its own data centers.

The idea was to have a GE-owned and -operated cloud for its customers' data, but building such an operation from the ground up would be hopelessly slow to achieve and wildly expensive. Besides, companies like Amazon and Microsoft were already pouring billions into providing just such services to other businesses. Why would GE, arriving late to the business, try to duplicate their offerings?

There was also the simple problem of trying to put a lot of things on the same platform. Engineers found that the tiny sensors in GE's machines produced tons of data, but since they used distinct coding on systems spread throughout GE's global businesses, putting everything on the same platform made the functioning of the apps excruciatingly slow.

At the same time, GE's venture capital operation bought stakes in companies that developed various tools that could be used with Predix. The deals added new capabilities to the division, but they also made the conglomeration of Predix's code even messier. The result was software with plenty of bugs, a difficult user interface, and none of the requested features.

Finding itself unable to compete, GE would eventually shift its strategy. After Mr. Immelt left GE in 2017, new CEO John Flannery quickly declared that GE Digital would be more focused and only work in industries where GE was present. Mr. Flannery was fired in 2018 and his successor Larry Culp sold part of the business and named a new CEO to turn it around.

The company doesn't currently disclose financial results for the unit. Earlier this year, Mr. Culp said the digital business was "getting close to break-even."

Adapted from "Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric," written by Wall Street Journal reporters Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann. The book is to be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt on July 21. Copyright (c) by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann

