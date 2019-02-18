Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The Sky's Best Buddy Act: GE Aviation And Qantas Capture The Pulse Of Aviation With Digital Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 02:38pm EST

GE Aviation and Qantas have a great buddy act going. Not only did a pair of GE engines power the Australian national carrier's inaugural direct flightfrom Australia to Europe - shuttling travelers between Perth and London, it's also Qantas' longest nonstop route - but the two organizations are changing the ways pilots can use and learn from data. In 2016, they joined forces to develop FlightPulse, a flight analytics tool that helps pilots analyze data after each flight and reduce the amount of fuel they burn. Today the app, used by more than 2,400 Qantas pilots, has helped the airline reduce significant amounts of fuel as well as carbon emissions.

GE Aviation and Qantas now have plans to apply their digital collaboration to improving safety, training and operational decision-making.

The next iteration of FlightPulse will help pilots before they take off. During preparation, pilots will be able to flip to a new preflight module on the app that aggregates historical data from other Qantas flights and pilots relating directly to their upcoming journey. They'll be able to easily find key details such as what safety-related issues at a specific port or runway may have cropped up, if conditions prevented past flights from climbing to cruising altitudes - thus forcing them to burn more fuel - or what general traffic-flow issues might affect arrival or takeoff times. It's like tapping into the collective knowledge and firsthand experience of thousands of other Qantas pilots.

[Attachment]

In the 1940s, it took a Qantas flight more than four days and seven stops to fly from Australia to London. A Qantas jet can now cover the same distance in 17 hours and 20 minutes, flying nonstop for the first time. Top and above images credit: Qantas.

'We've seen the value of putting this data in the hands of the people who have the power to change it - so it makes sense to pursue new opportunities to get more flight data to crews,' said Dave Summergreene, Qantas first officer and flight crew fuel manager on a Boeing 787.

But FlightPulse 2.0 is just the start. The development team is working closely with Qantas pilots to identify other needs within the industry. The main goal is to empower the aviation industry with a software tool kit that can generate insights and knowledge that were once hard to gain.

'We want to help our customers understand what's possible in terms of flight data analytics and how to get value in the data that they previously might not have even known existed,' said John Mansfield, chief digital officer for GE Aviation.

To do so, GE Aviation and Qantas will pool their digital expertise and operational know-how. 'When we combine the knowledge of our teams, it allows us to unlock benefits across a wide range of areas like fuel, safety, operations and assets,' Mansfield said.

That's hardly an empty promise given that GE Aviation has engine design under its belt, and Qantas has got a proven track record as innovators and early adopters.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 19:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:38pTHE SKY'S BEST BUDDY ACT : GE Aviation And Qantas Capture The Pulse Of Aviation ..
PU
05:25aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
03:58aQatar Petroleum signs initial deals to boost local energy industry
RE
02:00aGENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Dividend Declaration
AQ
01:31aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE To Repair 33 Items Of Generator Convertor Units Used On US..
AQ
02/17LIGHTS, ELECTRICITY, ACTION : When Ronald Reagan Hosted “General Electric ..
PU
02/17GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
02/15QUARTERLY REPORT FILED BY INSTITUTIO : 0000040545-19-000009 (34 Act) Size: 4 KB
PU
02/15DESCRIPTION : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection wi..
PU
02/15GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 41,18
P/E ratio 2020 18,97
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 87 764 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.29%87 764
3M COMPANY9.61%120 262
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.05%111 783
SIEMENS-2.83%90 834
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.76%51 946
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.83%47 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.