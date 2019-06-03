Log in
What The Software Ordered: GE And Roche Launch New Digital Solution That Can Help Doctors Design Bespoke Cancer Treatments

06/03/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

Last year, GE Healthcare and Roche announced that they would collaborate to create clinical decision support solutions on shared digital platforms for so-called 'precision health' in oncology and critical care, to be powered by data and smart algorithms.

The collaboration recently yielded its first product. Last week the partners released NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, a solution that pools medical imaging and other patient data to give medical teams a more comprehensive view of each patient in a single place before they decide on treatment.

Roche said in a news release that the product allows radiologists to upload their patient records to the same dashboard holding patient files from other disciplines in the cancer care team. 'Having complete patient diagnostic information in one location helps specialists use the limited time they have during tumor boards to review all relevant files quickly and align on the best possible treatment plan for each cancer patient,' Roche said.

Last week GE and Roche released NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, a solution that pools medical imaging and other patient data to give medical teams a more comprehensive view of each patient in a single place before they decide on treatment. Top and above images credit: Getty Images.

Tom McGuinness, president and CEO of GE Healthcare Imaging, said that 'workflows around tumor boards can be inefficient, and we hope this single, holistic dashboard - including patient data and images - will enable oncology teams to align more quickly on the most optimal diagnosis and treatment plan for the benefit of each patient.'

The new product illustrates well the goal of the partnership. Last year GE Reports reported that the two companies would work together to develop new products that take 'in-vivo' data obtained directly from the patient by radiological imaging and monitoring equipment to characterize the tumor at the anatomical and physiological levels. The solutions combine that data with 'in-vitro' information from comprehensive lab tests that characterize the tumor at the molecular level by looking at tissue pathology, blood-based biomarkers, genomic alterations (cancer-relevant mutations) and other factors. The systems also will integrate data from electronic medical records, medical best practices and the latest research. That will enable medical practitioners on the ground to gain a more comprehensive view of the patients they treat and streamline key decision-making procedures and workflow.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 22:38:04 UTC
