Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

What The Software Ordered: New Partnership Pairs AI, Immunotherapy To Boost Odds For Beating Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:29pm EST

When former U.S. President Jimmy Carter announced that an aggressive form of skin cancer spread to his liver and four places in his brain in August 2015, he thought he 'just had a few weeks left.' His doctors at Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta removed a tumor from his liver and started radiation targeting the brain tumors. They also prescribed a new immunotherapy drug called pembrolizumab, also known under the brand name Keytruda, to treat Carter's melanoma.

Barely four months later, Carter announced that his 'most recent MRI brain scan did not reveal any signs of the original cancer spots nor any new ones.' By March 2016, he no longer needed the drug.

Carter's is perhaps the most high-profile success story for immunotherapy, a strong new weapon that harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer. Coincidentally, on Oct. 1, 2018, the day Carter celebrated his 94th birthday, James P. Allison of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Tasuku Honjo of Kyoto University jointly won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work in immunotherapy. It was Dr. Honjo's discovery that some cancers target a particular immune cell receptor to render the cells infective that paved the way to Keytruda.

Today, there are a number of federally approved immunotherapy treatments. Drugs like Keytruda, known as checkpoint inhibitors for how they jam the immune cell receptor and prevent the cancer from disarming the cell, have extended lives. So have so-called CAR-T therapies that use a patient's own modified white blood cells to attack cancer. They offered new hope to leukemia patients like Nicole Gulartewho has relapsed several times and seemingly ran out of treatment options.

The Cleveland Clinic reported that more than 80 percent of lymphoma patients who received CAR-T treatment have either seen no signs of cancer after treatment or had the extent of their cancer reduced.

But these victories notwithstanding, the war on cancer is far from over. Immunotherapy does not work for everyone and can lead to side effects such as organ inflammation and failure or infections. 'By tricking the immune system to attack our cancer cells, sometimes we actually also trick it inadvertently into attacking ourselves,' says Ben Ho Park, director of precision oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. 'We can see auto-immune symptoms or syndromes from these therapies.'

Mohamed Fouda, director of strategic initiatives at GE Healthcare Life Sciences, says that physicians need a to find a way to 'match the right patient with the right therapy. But we can't currently answer this question. We don't know whether a patient is going to benefit or not.'

But Fouda and Park are working to find out. In January, GE Healthcare and the Vanderbilt center announced a five-year partnership seeking to make recoveries such as Carter's common and bring immunotherapy to the mainstream. Doctors are already testing artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to help them diagnose pneumonia, collapsed lungs, and other medical conditions. The GE and Vanderbilt team will build AI-powered apps that can crunch medical records and help doctors match patients with the right therapies.

[Attachment]

'We believe diagnostic tools to help physicians better match the right patient to the right immunotherapy can help to reduce expensive trial failures and speed up immunotherapy approvals,' says Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare. Top and above: Last August, GE Healthcare Life Sciences opened the Testa Center in Uppsala, Sweden. The research facility, jointly funded by GE and the Swedish government, will help biotech companies, including those developing immunotherapy treatments, scale their manufacturing processes. Top and above images credit: GE Healthcare Life Sciences.

They will also seek to develop special dyes that typically latch on cancer and can reveal its progression or response to treatment. These so-called positron-emission tomography (PET) imaging tracers, combined with the apps' insights, will help doctors predict how individual patients will respond to treatment before it begins.

'Certainly curing and preventing all cancer is the ultimate goal,' says Jeff Balser, president and CEO of the Vanderbilt medical center and dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. 'A more realistic vision for our work over the next decade is that cancer ceases to be a life-ending tragedy for so many people. Rather, cancer, when it does occur, becomes a condition that is effectively managed without limiting a person's vitality or lifespan.'

Besides increasing the odds of beating the disease, the new approaches could help pharmaceutical companies select patients for clinical trials and speed up drug development. It takes on average 12 years and $2 billion to bring a new medicine to market.

'We believe diagnostic tools to help physicians better match the right patient to the right immunotherapy can help to reduce expensive trial failures and speed up immunotherapy approvals,' says Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare.

The partners will first analyze the immunotherapy results of thousands of Vanderbilt cancer patients who received the treatment. Next, they will match the information with the patients' anonymized demographic, genomic, tumor, cellular, imaging and other data. Finally, the team will feed the information to AI-powered apps that will help physicians identify the most suitable treatment for future patients.

Says Vanderbilt's Park: 'We have the data, and they have the expertise with machine learning. We merge that together, and I think we're going to come up with products that are really going to help us change how we administer therapies for cancer patients.'

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
12:29pWHAT THE SOFTWARE ORDERED : New Partnership Pairs AI, Immunotherapy To Boost Odd..
PU
07:38aDIGITAL UTILITY : Market 2019 Huge Demand by Globally with Top Key Player - Capg..
AQ
01/08Boeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018, shares jump four percent
RE
01/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : Building a Better Wind Turbine – By Building a Better T..
PU
01/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : Option-trade ideas on Amazon.com, Bank of America, General El..
PR
01/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – January 8, 2018
PU
01/07MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher For Second Session As U.S.-China Trade T..
DJ
01/07TWO TO TANGO : Boeing Pairs The World's Largest Twin-Engine Jet With The World's..
PU
01/07GENERATION H : These Gas Turbines Can Run On The Most Abundant Element In the Un..
PU
01/07GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 B
EBIT 2018 11 236 M
Net income 2018 6 547 M
Debt 2018 53 103 M
Yield 2018 4,46%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 76 022 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.46%76 022
3M COMPANY0.60%111 147
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.46%100 213
SIEMENS0.92%94 682
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.03%50 009
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS2.62%42 208
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.