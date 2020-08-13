Log in
UPDATE – General Finance Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on September 9, 2020

08/13/2020 | 11:22am EDT

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the “Company”), will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's operating results. The conference call number for U.S. participants is (866) 901-5096 and the conference call number for participants outside the U.S. is (706) 643-3717. The conference ID number for both conference call numbers is 1093225. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.generalfinance.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed through September 23, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international), using conference ID number 1093225.  

After the replay has expired, interested parties can listen to the conference call via webcast in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at http://www.generalfinance.com.

About General Finance Corporation

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN, www.generalfinance.com) is a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions.  Management’s expertise in these sectors drives disciplined growth strategies, operational guidance, effective capital allocation and capital markets support for the Company’s subsidiaries.  The Company’s Asia-Pacific leasing operations in Australia and New Zealand consist of wholly-owned Royal Wolf (www.royalwolf.com.au), the leading provider of portable storage solutions in those regions. The Company’s North America leasing operations consist of wholly-owned subsidiaries Pac-Van, Inc.(www.pacvan.com) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (www.lonestartank.com), providers of portable storage, office and liquid storage tank containers, mobile offices and modular buildings.  The Company also owns Southern Frac, LLC (www.southernfrac.com), a manufacturer of portable liquid storage tank containers and, under the trade name Southern Fabrication Specialties (www.southernfabricationspecialties.com), other steel-related products in North America.

Investor Contact

Larry Clark
Financial Profiles, Inc.
lclark@finprofiles.com
310-622-8223


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 351 M - -
Net income 2020 5,99 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 200 M 200 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 019
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 6,54 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jody E. Miller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald F. Valenta Executive Chairman
Charles E. Barrantes CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Manuel Marrero Director
James B. Roszak Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION-40.92%201
CINTAS CORPORATION18.88%33 106
TELEPERFORMANCE22.22%18 401
LG CORP.21.95%13 072
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.12%13 000
UNITED RENTALS7.09%12 874
