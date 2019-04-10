General Mills : A cereal that's Deeply Rooted For Good

podcasts

The newest cereal from Cascadian Farm will sell out quickly.

And that's by design.

There are only 6,000 boxes of Honey Toasted Kernza available, starting today.

Why?

The answer to that question lies with Kernza (intermediate wheatgrass), a perennial grain that is a wild relative of annual wheat. And the fact that Cascadian Farm considers it the most important box of cereal it has ever made.

The brand is selling the cereal as a fundraiser, to encourage you to join their mission to advance climate-beneficial foods.

You can do that, and get the cereal, at DeeplyRootedForGood.com. All proceeds will benefit The Land Institute to advance further research on Kernza.

Learn more about the cereal, and Kernza, in the latest episode of our 'A Taste of General Mills podcast.' You'll hear interviews with our partners at The Land Institute, the University of Minnesota and the Birchwood Cafe - plus, you'll learn much more about why Cascadian Farm and General Mills are involved.

Listen (44 min)

Here's how to get a box of Honey Toasted Kernza cereal:

-At the $25 level, Cascadian Farm will send you a box of its limited-edition Honey Toasted Kernza cereal, while supplies last.

-Supporters at higher levels also will have their names listed on a plaque at the Cascadian Farm home farm in Washington, next to the brand's Kernza test field which serves to educate and inspire visitors about Kernza and its potential to have a positive impact on the environment.

Courtesy: The Land Institute

The launch of Honey Toasted Kernza is meant to spark a conversation about the role of agriculture as a solution to climate change.

A report published by the Institute on the Environment at the University of Minnesota found that food production accounts for approximately 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2017, Cascadian Farm and General Mills announced their work with The Land Institute to help commercialize Kernza. Its deep roots (with lengths up to 10 feet) show promise to benefit the planet by capturing carbon from the air and storing it in the ground. Kernza crops also only require about half as much water as wheat due to their long roots.

Cascadian Farm committed to developing a cereal or snack product made with Kernza due to its flavor profile and potential to positively impact the climate.

Today, this commitment becomes a reality.

'The benefits of Kernza have incredible promise to redirect the course of climate change and significantly improve planet health,' says MC Comings, marketing director for Cascadian Farm. 'Cascadian Farm has always known agriculture could contribute to a healthier planet and has been deeply committed to creating a positive relationship between food and the land where it's grown. And nearly 50 years later, we're helping define the future of farming through our commitment to commercialize Kernza.'

As Comings points out in our podcast, producing Honey Toast Kernza cereal was fraught with challenges. Kernza takes two years to grow and there were many factors that impacted the yield and there were some issues after harvest which impacted the available supply of organic Kernza.

Creating market-leading innovation requires the ability to be nimble and change plans on a dime.

Mother Nature's plans - like extreme weather and drought - were not on the Cascadian Farm team's side. In fact, there was organic crop failure this past harvest. The team needed to change course.

'We believe so much in the potential of Kernza, we made the tough call to launch a cereal made with transitional organic Kernza. We are using this small-batch launch as an opportunity to educate more people about Kernza and its benefits,' says Comings.

Once again, learn more in our podcast, and at DeeplyRootedForGood.com.

SHOW NOTES - Episode 46: April 10, 2019

Link: DeeplyRootedForGood.com

Link: Cascadian Farm invests in Kernza perennial grain with promising restorative benefits for farms (2017)

Link: Kernza Grain: Toward a Perennial Agriculture

