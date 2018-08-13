General Mills : CEO Jeffrey Harmening's 2018 Total Pay $8 Million

By Josh Beckerman



General Mills Inc. (GIS) said in a securities filing Monday that Chief Executive Jeffrey Harmening's fiscal 2018 total compensation was $8 million, up from $4.6 million in the previous year.

Mr. Harmening became CEO in June 2017 and added the chairman role in January.

Under the pay ratio disclosure required under the Dodd-Frank Act, General Mills said the compensation for its median employee was $54,828, resulting in a ratio of 145 to 1.

