General Mills : CEO Jeffrey Harmening's 2018 Total Pay $8 Million

08/13/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

General Mills Inc. (GIS) said in a securities filing Monday that Chief Executive Jeffrey Harmening's fiscal 2018 total compensation was $8 million, up from $4.6 million in the previous year.

Mr. Harmening became CEO in June 2017 and added the chairman role in January.

Under the pay ratio disclosure required under the Dodd-Frank Act, General Mills said the compensation for its median employee was $54,828, resulting in a ratio of 145 to 1.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 182 M
EBIT 2019 2 900 M
Net income 2019 1 840 M
Debt 2019 14 125 M
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 14,92
P/E ratio 2020 14,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
Capitalization 26 862 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Erickson Executive VP-Innovation, Technology & Quality
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS-23.80%26 862
NESTLÉ-3.89%251 421
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.29%73 150
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.01%61 830
DANONE-3.47%53 331
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.43%28 121
