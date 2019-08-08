General Mills : Celebrating 60 Years of the Trix Rabbit

history

In celebration of the Trix Rabbit's 60th birthday this week, let's look back at the history of this legendary icon who has been seeking the fruit flavor of Trix since 1959!

Trix cereal was first introduced in 1954 and was the first fruit-flavored cereal on the market. The original round corn puffs came in three colors: raspberry red, orange orange, and lemony yellow. The cereal was advertised as being enjoyable at breakfast or as a quick snack right out of the box.

It wasn't until August 4, 1959 that the beloved Trix Rabbit debuted in a simple line drawn commercial titled 'Rabbit and Carrot' conceptualized and drawn by Joe Harris.

The rabbit was unlike usual rabbits; He said 'yuck' to carrots and much preferred the fruit flavor of Trix. The concept was simple, 'Trix are for kids' which; unfortunately, does not include 'silly rabbits.'

And thus, the rabbit started his eternal quest to obtain Trix. He often tried to be clever or attempt to disguise himself to obtain Trix. Although, it usually ended with the children reminding him 'Silly Rabbit, Trix are for Kids!'

The rabbit appeared on the box for the first time in 1960. Although, at first, he was not depicted quite as he was in the commercials.

He appeared first as a paper mache rabbit in 1960 and then a stuffed rabbit in 1961. A later box from 1961 illustrates him as he was in the commercials, but also wearing roller skates and carrying a giant spoon filled with Trix.

In 1964, a few short comics featured the Rabbit trying his best to get a taste of Trix; although, his plans failed each time.

Trix cereal promotions often featured everyone's favorite rabbit.

In 1965, fans could get rabbit-shaped Walky Squawky Talkies for 25 cents and 2 box tops. The popular toy was similar to two-cans-and-a-string or a 'tin can telephone,' which transmits vibrations on a taut string.

That same year, Trix also released a pillow case, which featured a scene from a commercial where the Trix Rabbit was dreaming of eating Trix cereal, although, even while asleep, he was still unsuccessful in his quest.

In 1968, Trix cereal boxes featured a special promotion asking children to 'vote' on whether or not the rabbit should be allowed to have a bowl of Trix. And when the votes were in, it was decided - the rabbit would finally have his first taste of Trix!

In 1976, kids were encouraged again to help decide whether or not the rabbit should be allowed to eat Trix. Those who voted during that year received a special Trix Election Button that showed how they voted.

Similar promotions were featured in 1980, 1984 and 1991, again asking kids to vote.

In 1977, four Scratch 'n Sniff Stickers with the Trix Rabbit enjoying a variety of Soda fountain delights were released. They came in four long-lasting aromas: Cherry Soda, Chocolate Cone, Root Beer Float, and Strawberry Sundae.

In 1981, Trix had a promotion to help kids wake up for school to enjoy a good nutritious Trix Breakfast by offering an alarm clock. The alarm clock featured the Trix Rabbit and was available for two UPCs and $9.50.

The crowd-pleasing fruit-shaped Trix emerged in 1991 much to the delight of the Trix Rabbit and Trix cereal fans everywhere. They came in five distinct shapes - red raspberry cluster, yellow lemon wedge, purple grape cluster, green lime ball and orange ball.

A memorable promotion from 1995 was finger spoons. These spoons came in 3 colors. The swirled handle, meant to be worn on your finger, brought extra excitement to eating the fruit shaped delight.

The Trix Rabbit only experienced minor changes through the 1990s and has become more animated in recent years as animation technology has changed.

However, the Trix Rabbit will continue to find new disguises and clever ways to obtain the fruit flavor that he loves.

Did you know?

The Trix rabbit was not the first rabbit to appear on the box! Disney's Br'er Rabbit appeared on the box in 1956. And in 1958, the Magic Rabbit appeared on the box.

That slogan 'Trix are for Kids!' appeared on the box before the iconic rabbit! In 1959, the slogan was on the side of the package for the very first time with an illustration of a child.

In 1968, the Trix rabbit was featured on company newsletters encouraging employees to check their voter registration and to vote!

The shape of Trix changed briefly from its round corn puff to a 'New Sweeter Shape' in 1969. The shape could be described as a football shaped button. ,

In 1986 and 1987, Bugs Bunny tried to help the Trix Rabbit get some Trix by having him dress up as Bugs, but the plot failed.

Over the years the Trix Rabbit has only tasted the fruit flavor of Trix 5 times. He managed to get cereal in commercials in 1968, 1876, 1980, 1987 and 1991.

Trix held special contests in 1995, 1996, 1997, and 2004 to find the 'Silliest Kid in America.'

In 2016, to promote the removal of artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors, a nationwide search contest was held for a real rabbit to appear on the box! A 2-pound Holland lop bunny from Houston named Cinnabun won the contest.

