General Mills : Cereals offer new Star Wars collectibles

news

We're revealing two promotions in our cereals to go along with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - the last of the nine iconic films in the Skywalker saga, opening in theaters on December 20.

One of them allows you a chance to make a difference with Feeding America, our partners in the fight against hunger.

Look for specially-marked boxes of five of our cereals in U.S. stores, offering interactive tattoos. The cereals are Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Reese's Puffs.

[Attachment]

The tattoos, randomly sorted inside, feature six characters from the latest film in the Skywalker saga, including BB-8, D-O, R2-D2, Kylo Ren, a Stormtrooper and Rey.

Once you have your tattoo, download the Star Wars app to your mobile device and open its 'Do Good for the Galaxy' feature. Scan the front of the tattoo and unlock the ability to help BB-8 or D-O repair their ship's hyperdrive.

If you successfully help the droids and complete the game play, General Mills will donate 10 cents to Feeding America, enough to help secure one meal.

[Attachment]

'We really wanted to go beyond just offering a collectible for the movie, something that captures the excitement around the Star Wars characters but also helps us live out our mission,' says Kristin Roth, senior planner, Brand Experience, General Mills. 'Do Good For The Galaxy gives fans and families the opportunity to become the hero, turning their excitement for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and collecting the tattoos, to helping those who rely on the support of Feeding America.'

By the way, Nature Valley and Chex Mix also are involved in the Do Good For The Galaxy program. Look for information on specially-marked boxes of those products.

[Attachment]

In addition to the tattoos on cereal boxes, we're also offering a coupon on select cereals, available at Walmart stores in the U.S., for $10 off a Hasbro 'Scream Saber' lightsaber.

That promotion also involves specially-marked boxes Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Reese's Puffs.

[Attachment]

The front and back of the boxes feature photos of several key characters and information about them. Cheerios has Finn, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has Rey, Cocoa Puffs has a Sith Trooper, Honey Nut Cheerios has BB-8 and D-O, and Reese's Puffs has Kylo Ren.

[Attachment]

The boxes for both promotions above will start showing up, only in U.S stores, over the next month and into November.

And mark your calendar to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20.

Editor's note: High-resolution photos of the cereal boxes featured in this blog post can be downloaded here.

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.