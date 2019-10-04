Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS

(GIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Mills : Cereals offer new Star Wars collectibles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:07am EDT

news

Oct 04, 2019 • By Kevin Hunt

We're revealing two promotions in our cereals to go along with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - the last of the nine iconic films in the Skywalker saga, opening in theaters on December 20.

One of them allows you a chance to make a difference with Feeding America, our partners in the fight against hunger.

Look for specially-marked boxes of five of our cereals in U.S. stores, offering interactive tattoos. The cereals are Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Reese's Puffs.

[Attachment]

The tattoos, randomly sorted inside, feature six characters from the latest film in the Skywalker saga, including BB-8, D-O, R2-D2, Kylo Ren, a Stormtrooper and Rey.

Once you have your tattoo, download the Star Wars app to your mobile device and open its 'Do Good for the Galaxy' feature. Scan the front of the tattoo and unlock the ability to help BB-8 or D-O repair their ship's hyperdrive.

If you successfully help the droids and complete the game play, General Mills will donate 10 cents to Feeding America, enough to help secure one meal.

[Attachment]

'We really wanted to go beyond just offering a collectible for the movie, something that captures the excitement around the Star Wars characters but also helps us live out our mission,' says Kristin Roth, senior planner, Brand Experience, General Mills. 'Do Good For The Galaxy gives fans and families the opportunity to become the hero, turning their excitement for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and collecting the tattoos, to helping those who rely on the support of Feeding America.'

By the way, Nature Valley and Chex Mix also are involved in the Do Good For The Galaxy program. Look for information on specially-marked boxes of those products.

[Attachment]

In addition to the tattoos on cereal boxes, we're also offering a coupon on select cereals, available at Walmart stores in the U.S., for $10 off a Hasbro 'Scream Saber' lightsaber.

That promotion also involves specially-marked boxes Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Reese's Puffs.

[Attachment]

The front and back of the boxes feature photos of several key characters and information about them. Cheerios has Finn, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has Rey, Cocoa Puffs has a Sith Trooper, Honey Nut Cheerios has BB-8 and D-O, and Reese's Puffs has Kylo Ren.

[Attachment]

The boxes for both promotions above will start showing up, only in U.S stores, over the next month and into November.

And mark your calendar to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters December 20.

Editor's note: High-resolution photos of the cereal boxes featured in this blog post can be downloaded here.

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Kevin Hunt manages the corporate content and channels at General Mills, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He oversees corporate social media, the 'A Taste of General Mills' blog, GeneralMills.com and the company's intranet. He began his career at General Mills in 2010. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
06:07aGENERAL MILLS : Star Wars cereal is back
PU
06:07aGENERAL MILLS : Cereals offer new Star Wars collectibles
PU
10/02GENERAL MILLS : How trained food tasters help us make food people love
PU
09/27READY-TO-EAT MARKET : Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis | Nomad..
AQ
09/26PODCAST : September 2019
PU
09/25GENERAL MILLS : Report
CO
09/24GENERAL MILLS : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Holds 91st Annual Shareholder Me..
BU
09/23GENERAL MILLS : Battling climate change together
PU
09/20HESS, GENERAL MOTORS, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Snack Brands Hurt General Mills
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 212 M
EBIT 2020 2 939 M
Net income 2020 2 066 M
Debt 2020 12 931 M
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
EV / Sales2021 2,57x
Capitalization 32 256 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 54,29  $
Last Close Price 53,37  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
R. Kerry Clark Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS37.06%33 314
NESTLÉ S.A.32.98%313 364
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.20%79 780
DANONE26.42%57 087
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-38.34%34 080
THE HERSHEY COMPANY45.06%32 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group