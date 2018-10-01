General Mills : Classic Trix shapes back on shelves

news

The iconic Classic Trix Fruity Shapes are back!

When Trix first debuted in 1954 they were pastel colored, and ball shaped. But between 1991 and 2006, bright fruit-shaped Trix filled cereal bowls across the U.S.

For the last decade, the original ball shape was back on shelves, and the classic vibrant colors came back in 2017, but the fruity shapes have been far from forgotten.

In just the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,0000 requests, with fans asking things like 'How many retweets to bring shapes back?' or 'Is there a secret stash of Trix Shapes you can send me?'

'After bringing back the bright colors, our fans have not stopped telling us what they want next,' says Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal. 'We have heard from an overwhelming number of Trix fans who have been calling, emailing and reaching out on social media telling us that they want fruity shapes back. Kids of the 90s can rejoice, their fruity shapes are back in Trix.'

Teams across our company have been working hard to ensure the six fruity and colorful shapes look and taste the way cereal fans remember them.

'As soon as we brought back the colors, people immediately started asking for the shapes to come back, but this is not as simple as it would seem,' Baldwin explains. 'Bringing back shapes required the cooperation of a cross-functional team of people. From research and development ensuring the shapes were just like fans remember to our plant and operations teams actually producing the cereal shapes, the teams worked tirelessly to ensure the shapes are just as our fans remember.'

The shapes are only available in the U.S. and will start appearing on shelves nationwide this month.

