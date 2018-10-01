Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Mills : Classic Trix shapes back on shelves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 06:22am CEST

news

Sep 30, 2018 • By Ashley Halladay

The iconic Classic Trix Fruity Shapes are back!

When Trix first debuted in 1954 they were pastel colored, and ball shaped. But between 1991 and 2006, bright fruit-shaped Trix filled cereal bowls across the U.S.

For the last decade, the original ball shape was back on shelves, and the classic vibrant colors came back in 2017, but the fruity shapes have been far from forgotten.

In just the last 18 months, the brand has seen more than 20,0000 requests, with fans asking things like 'How many retweets to bring shapes back?' or 'Is there a secret stash of Trix Shapes you can send me?'

[Attachment]

'After bringing back the bright colors, our fans have not stopped telling us what they want next,' says Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal. 'We have heard from an overwhelming number of Trix fans who have been calling, emailing and reaching out on social media telling us that they want fruity shapes back. Kids of the 90s can rejoice, their fruity shapes are back in Trix.'

[Attachment]

Teams across our company have been working hard to ensure the six fruity and colorful shapes look and taste the way cereal fans remember them.

[Attachment]

'As soon as we brought back the colors, people immediately started asking for the shapes to come back, but this is not as simple as it would seem,' Baldwin explains. 'Bringing back shapes required the cooperation of a cross-functional team of people. From research and development ensuring the shapes were just like fans remember to our plant and operations teams actually producing the cereal shapes, the teams worked tirelessly to ensure the shapes are just as our fans remember.'

[Attachment]

The shapes are only available in the U.S. and will start appearing on shelves nationwide this month.

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Ashley Halladay is a corporate communications associate at General Mills, based in Minneapolis. She manages 'A Taste of General Mills,' helps represent the company on various social media sites, and contributes to the company intranet and website. She began her career at General Mills in 2015. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 04:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
06:22aGENERAL MILLS : Classic Trix shapes back on shelves
PU
09/29Food Executives Look to Better Integrate Smaller Brands
DJ
09/27GENERAL MILLS, INC. (NYSE : GIS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
09/27GENERAL MILLS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
09/25GENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared
PR
09/24GENERAL MILLS : Betty Crocker sets a Mug Cake record
PU
09/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : McDonald’s and General Mills
AC
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Reports Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results; Net sales increased 9..
AQ
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Sales Slump in North America
DJ
09/18GENERAL MILLS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:11aREPORT : Coke, Unilever on shortlist for GSK India nutrition unit bidding 
09/28Jane's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
09/265 Dividend Achievers To Gain 16.9% To 32.2% By September 2019 Per Broker Targ.. 
09/26Morgan Stanley sees headwinds for packaged good giants 
09/25General Mills declares $0.49 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 099 M
EBIT 2019 2 804 M
Net income 2019 1 811 M
Debt 2019 14 558 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 14,41
P/E ratio 2020 13,45
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 25 656 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,2 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS-27.61%25 656
NESTLÉ-2.36%255 251
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.13%67 107
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.37%63 165
DANONE-4.65%53 346
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.42%27 679
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.