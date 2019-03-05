Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS

(GIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Mills : EPIC Provisions unveils NEW Rise & Grind Bars at Expo West, fueling epic adventurers for the day ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:10pm EST

cJ0df%2fjVF2oaKQsokOYkyy7c6Jn87pMPIZT3ihgrZQCfUBFUwrKoqIAt06ncDkLL9kMJhzYfa17A7G03rLI4pE43BH4XLqTnF5JHGVWkpixxrH9OCbuntJ2v6AQBPElVSQvapvQlUt48RziE6J425sopvFRuaGU8n8Z1NmVDnJaSfpaISGgzi%2byrmhuxD8PpYq%2bKNWgUQkxoYpCzJT4KOEhePEASp%2bpbee%2f%2fWF0cG9wLnoAK%2fuZAhDdVExEsi7k0sAcbgEohbf%2fHz0lx4zdqrA%3d%3d

EPIC Provisions also expands its product lineup with five new flavors across existing product lines

AUSTIN, Texas - EPIC Provisions, the snack brand on a mission to make humanely raised, animal-based superfoods, announced several new offerings including the NEW Rise & Grind morning-inspired bar line and new flavors across EPIC's pork skin, snack strip, and performance bar lines.

'Everything we do at EPIC is centered around positively impacting how animals are raised. Our Rise & Grind bars incorporate nutrient-dense egg yolks, enabling us to further support the egg-laying hen supply chain,' says Taylor Collins, co-founder of EPIC Provisions. 'Expo West is the best place to share these new bars with the world. We're also introducing some awesome new flavors to some of our most popular product lines!'

Among the newly unveiled offerings is the EPIC Rise & Grind Bar, a 1.5 ounce morning-inspired bar made with organic egg yolks from Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs, humanely raised pork, and chicken raised without antibiotics, providing the nutrients your body needs to prepare for the busy day ahead. They are available in two varieties - bacon & egg yolks, which offers 9 grams of protein; and chicken, egg yolks, & apple, which offers 13 grams of protein. EPIC's gluten-free and paleo-friendly Rise & Grind bars will be available nationwide in June 2019.

Other offerings debuting at Expo West include five delicious additions to EPIC's current portfolio, including:

  • NEW EPIC Bison and Chicken Sriracha Snack Strips bring popular EPIC product flavors to this convenient snack form. The chicken sriracha strip represents our first EPIC launch made with 100% free-range chicken. The bison strip is our latest 100% grass-fed product launch. The new flavors will begin to appear on shelves this month.
  • NEW EPIC Cinnamon Churro Baked Pork Rinds add another hint of sweetness to our pork skins portfolio following the success of our maple cracklings. The new flavor will be available on shelves in June 2019.
  • NEW EPIC Jalapeño Pork Cracklings add a little heat to the current crackling lineup and will be available on shelves starting in June 2019.
  • NEW EPIC Performance Coconut Lime Bar is made with cage-free egg whites and crafted with only five ingredients, featuring tropical flavors from coconut and lime oil. All performance bars are great for pre- and post-workout. The new variety will be available on shelves beginning in June 2019.

In 2012, EPIC Provisions launched the world's first 100% grass-fed meat, fruit, and nut bar. EPIC provides whole food offerings that prioritize animal welfare and human health. Every EPIC product is made from consciously sourced animal meat, complemented by adding fruit, nuts, seeds and creative spice blends. With over ten product lines and ten animal proteins available, EPIC products are always gluten-free and absent of grain, soy and dairy.

To learn more about EPIC Provisions or to follow along at Expo West, be sure to visit epicprovisions.com or the official EPIC Provisions Facebook, Twitter and Instagram handles. Also, you can learn more about EPIC's inspiring story from EPIC Provisions co-founders, Taylor Collins and Katie Forrest, on the podcast 'Brands that Matter.'
About EPIC Provisions

EPIC Provisions is a mission-based food brand making animal-based products that drive positive impact by improving the welfare of those animals, promoting the health of humans, and regenerating the land on which we all depend. All of EPIC's products are inspired by the simple yet powerful diets of our ancestors and are consistent with our unique evolutionary biology. EPIC's married co-founders, Taylor Collins and Katie Forrest, launched the Austin-based brand in 2012 with EPIC meat bars, the original 100% grass-fed meat, fruit, and nut bars, which are a savory protein snack packed with the highest quality animal meat available. Other products in EPIC's line include bites, snack strips, pork rinds, bone broth, and performance bars.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue Buffalo, and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 proforma net sales of U.S. $17.0 billion, including $1.3 billion from Blue Buffalo. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-provisions-unveils-new-rise--grind-bars-at-expo-west-fueling-epic-adventurers-for-the-day-ahead-300806681.html

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 23:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
06:10pGENERAL MILLS : EPIC Provisions unveils NEW Rise & Grind Bars at Expo West, fuel..
PU
03/04GENERAL MILLS : Powering kids for the school day
PU
03/04GENERAL MILLS : to Adopt Regenerative Soil Practices
DJ
03/04GENERAL MILLS : to advance regenerative agriculture practices on one million acr..
PU
02/28GENERAL MILLS : How the Leprechaun Trap came to life
PU
02/27GENERAL MILLS : to Webcast Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on..
PR
02/23GENERAL MILLS : An Ireland trip inspired this winning recipe
PU
02/19GENERAL MILLS : Reaffirms Fiscal 2019 Guidance At CAGNY
PR
02/15LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/15GENERAL MILLS : to Close California Facility
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 978 M
EBIT 2019 2 808 M
Net income 2019 1 641 M
Debt 2019 14 304 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 16,92
P/E ratio 2020 14,70
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 28 178 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 45,4 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS21.26%28 178
NESTLÉ14.09%278 065
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL17.46%68 208
DANONE8.47%51 132
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.79%39 510
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY3.56%23 765
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.