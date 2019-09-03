Log in
General Mills : HIs name was Wheaties

09/03/2019 | 09:10am EDT

history

Sep 03, 2019 • By Kevin Hunt

Evert Engstrom is probably the only person in the world who ever had the nickname of 'Wheaties.' And maybe the only one who ever will.

You can give the credit for his connection to the cereal to his love of baseball.

As a boy, Engstrom wanted to watch his hometown minor league baseball team play. And a Wheaties promotion was a cheap way for he and his friends to get tickets.

It was the late 1920s, when Engstrom was about 10 years old.

His family says the Minneapolis Millers offered a ticket to their games, at Nicollet Park, for a few Wheaties box tops - and perhaps a nickel, too.

So Engstrom went door-to-door in his neighborhood, asking neighbors for their Wheaties box tops. He knocked on the doors of his neighbors so often that one of them gave him the nickname that would last all his life.

[Attachment]

The Wheaties box in 1925.

I learned about 'Wheaties' Engstrom because his family reached out to us.

'He owned the nickname,' says Christiaan Engstrom, grandson. 'He liked being called 'Wheaties' and his friends and family who grew up with him, and later in life who were with him, they only called him 'Wheaties.''

Because of that connection, the Engstrom family let us know that they had arranged to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game on August 23, to honor their patriarch's memory, military service, and what would have been his 100th birthday.

You can see highlights of that night, in this video.

Evert Engstrom is probably the only person in the world who ever had the nickname of 'Wheaties.' And maybe the only one who ever will. Learn more on our blog: blog.generalmills.com

The extended Engstrom family - which included children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - attended the game. Jack Engstrom, a great grandson, threw the first pitch.

[Attachment]

'My dad loved baseball, loved the Twins, and to be honored for his World War Two service … It's just terrific,' Greg Engstrom, Evert 'Wheaties' Engstrom's son. 'I was just thinking, 'Wow, how far we've come.' My dad was born in 1919. It's 100 years later, so he lives on.'

The 'Wheaties' nickname followed Evert Engstrom to the U.S. Army and World War II, where he signed his letters home with it. He served in the 9th Armored Division, which took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

[Attachment]

Evert 'Wheaties' Engstrom's senior photo in high school. In the lower left, he signed this one: To My Sister, Wheaties'

Once back home, Greg Engstrom recalls growing up and seeing 'Wheaties' eat his Wheaties.

'He did eat Wheaties. He did, indeed,' says Greg. 'We had always had Wheaties in the house.'

Evert 'Wheaties' Engstrom would have turned 100 on August 30. He died in 2009, with family and friends recalling their time with 'Wheaties' over the years, and his unique nickname.

'We just know there's never been another 'Wheaties' that I know of. And there maybe probably never will,' adds Greg.

And it all started with a few neighbors in Minneapolis, who supported his love for baseball.

We'd like to thank the Engstrom family for helping us share his story.

Learn more about our history on  GeneralMills.com  or in our  History category  on this blog.

Subscribe to our  monthly email newsletter  to be notified about our latest blog posts. 

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Kevin Hunt manages the corporate content and channels at General Mills, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He oversees corporate social media, the 'A Taste of General Mills' blog, GeneralMills.com and the company's intranet. He began his career at General Mills in 2010. More posts by this author

General Mills Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 13:09:04 UTC
