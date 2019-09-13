Log in
General Mills : Häagen-Dazs mooncakes elevate gifting season

09/13/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Sep 13, 2019 • By Roseline Rong

When it's hard to find a way to say 'thank you,' sometimes a simple gift can speak volumes.

That's one of the reasons Häagen-Dazs' mooncakes - intricately-designed frozen desserts with sweet fillings - have become a centerpiece of the Mid-Autumn Festival in China. It's a holiday that focuses on families, delicious food, and sharing gratitude for others, celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar (September 13th of this year).

[Attachment]

The mooncake's portable size, rich flavor, and beautiful designs have made it a highly sought-after way to join in the giving season.

Because the gift itself says it all.

This year, our Häagen-Dazs team leveraged this insight to drive the campaign, recognizing the power of gifts to express gratitude. The phrase 'It's so good to have you!' became a key way for the brand to elevate the power of showing appreciation, outside the everyday.

During mooncake giving season, consumers pre-order their mooncakes for pickup at redemption sites two weeks prior to Mid-Autumn Festival. The season keeps the whole Häagen-Dazs team busy, coordinating the annual distribution of mooncakes.[Attachment]

More than 300 employees on the General Mills China team traded their desks and offices for command centers, shops, and redemption sites to ensure a flawless execution.

[Attachment]

Häagen-Dazs has continued to innovate its collection, with fresh designs and flavors that appeal to consumer's tastes. This year, we drew inspirations from the arts, and we integrated Häagen-Dazs Reach patterns into the package design, such as our '7-Star & Moon collection,' the 'Rainbow Collection,' and the high-end 'Deluxe Collection.

[Attachment]

We also introduced a Yogurt Flavor collection, featuring lighter, healthier variations of the traditional mooncake.

[Attachment]

For 22 years, Häagen-Dazs has continued to be a staple of the gifting holiday by providing super-premium quality, innovative designs and a focus on exceptional service.

And we're excited to deliver on many more years of Mid-Autumn Festival gifting to come!

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Roseline Rong is a media and PR director for General Mills, based in Shanghai, China. She is responsible for media planning and buying, and PR event communications in China. She began her career at General Mills in 2010. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 17:11:00 UTC
