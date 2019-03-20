Log in
GENERAL MILLS

(GIS)
General Mills : Leans On Price Increases to Boost Results

03/20/2019

By Micah Maidenberg

General Mills Inc. continued increasing prices in its latest quarter, helping the packaged-food maker boost margins and forecast a better earnings performance for its current fiscal year.

The Minneapolis-based company reported weaker sales volume in the quarter for products sold at retailers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as in Europe and Australia.

But the owner of Wheaties cereal and Häagen-Dazs said price increases and changes to the mix of products it sold helped to counteract those declines.

Shares in the company, up about 21% so far this year, rose 5.7% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Overall, General Mills reported on Wednesday net sales of $4.19 billion for its fiscal third quarter that ended Feb. 24, up 8% compared with a year earlier and in line with what analysts expected for the period, according to FactSet.

Net sales at retail stores in North America -- its largest source of revenue -- were flat at $2.52 billion, the company said. Sales of cereals as well as baking products grew in the U.S., while consumers purchased less of the company's snacks in both the U.S. and Canada.

Price increases in North American retail business, as well as lower selling, general and administrative costs, helped boost results, with operating profit rising 12%.

General Mills reported an adjusted gross profit margin of 34.2% for the quarter, up 1.7 percentage points versus the comparable period a year earlier.

General Mills reported a profit of $446.8 million, or 74 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $941.4 million, or $1.62 a share, a year prior, when a nonrecurring income tax benefit increased earnings. Excluding certain costs, the company reported an adjusted profit of 83 cents a share.

The company also said Wednesday it now expects its adjusted earnings for the full fiscal year to be flat or rise up to 1%, an improvement compared with the previous forecast.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 8:07 a.m. ET because it incorrectly stated the stock was down about 12% so far in 2019. It's up 21% so far this year.

