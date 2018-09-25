General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable November 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2018. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 119 years.

In actions at the company's 90th annual meeting held today in Minneapolis, shareholders elected the 11 directors nominated, cast an advisory vote approving the company's compensation for its named executive officers, ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent auditor for fiscal 2019, and rejected a shareholder proposal for a report on pesticide use in our supply chain and its impact on pollinators.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 consolidated net sales of US $15.7 billion, as well as another US $1.1 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

