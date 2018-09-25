Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/25 10:00:00 pm
43.795 USD   -0.49%
11:01pGENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared
PR
09/24GENERAL MILLS : Betty Crocker sets a Mug Cake record
PU
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Reports Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results; Net sales..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable November 1, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2018. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 119 years.

In actions at the company's 90th annual meeting held today in Minneapolis, shareholders elected the 11 directors nominated, cast an advisory vote approving the company's compensation for its named executive officers, ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent auditor for fiscal 2019, and rejected a shareholder proposal for a report on pesticide use in our supply chain and its impact on pollinators. 

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 consolidated net sales of US $15.7 billion, as well as another US $1.1 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 consolidated net sales of US $15.7 billion, as well as another US $1.1 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales. (PRNewsfoto/General Mills)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-quarterly-dividend-declared-300718776.html

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
11:01pGENERAL MILLS : Quarterly Dividend Declared
PR
09/24GENERAL MILLS : Betty Crocker sets a Mug Cake record
PU
09/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : McDonald’s and General Mills
AC
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Reports Fiscal 2019 First-Quarter Results; Net sales increased 9..
AQ
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Sales Slump in North America
DJ
09/18GENERAL MILLS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
09/18GENERAL MILLS : Posts Sales Growth, But North America Underperforms -- Update
DJ
09/18GENERAL MILLS : Posts Sales Growth, But North America Underperforms
DJ
09/18GENERAL MILLS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
09/18GENERAL MILLS : reports fiscal 2019 first-quarter results
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/2450 Top Consumer Defensive Yield And Price Upsides Per Broker September Target.. 
09/24Pot Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors 
09/19General Mills Lacks Necessary Signs Of Life 
09/18Chobani IPO talk again 
09/18GENERAL MILLS : Love It Or Hate It, Results Were Not Awful 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.