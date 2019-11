General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable February 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2020. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 121 years.

