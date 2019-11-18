Log in
GENERAL MILLS

(GIS)
52.89 USD   +0.63%
General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable February 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2020. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 121 years.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


