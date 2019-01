By Josh Beckerman



General Mills Inc. (GIS) has recalled one lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour due to the potential presence of salmonella, although the company hasn't received any reports of confirmed illnesses.

The recall includes five-pound bags with a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020.

The issue was discovered during sampling.

