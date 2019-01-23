General Mills : Recalls One Lot of Gold Medal Flour on Salmonella Concerns -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



General Mills has recalled one lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour due to the potential presence of salmonella, although the company hasn't received any reports of confirmed illnesses.

The recall includes five-pound bags with a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020.

The issue was discovered during sampling.

General Mills recalled flour products in 2016 amid an E.coli outbreak.

The company said Wednesday that "we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient." Health officials and food producers have warned about the risks of eating uncooked flour, including that used in dough or batter.

In November, Conagra Brands recalled some Duncan Hines cake mixes due to salmonella concerns.

