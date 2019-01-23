Log in
GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
General Mills : Recalls One Lot of Gold Medal Flour on Salmonella Concerns -- Update

01/23/2019

By Josh Beckerman

General Mills has recalled one lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour due to the potential presence of salmonella, although the company hasn't received any reports of confirmed illnesses.

The recall includes five-pound bags with a "better if used by" date of April 20, 2020.

The issue was discovered during sampling.

General Mills recalled flour products in 2016 amid an E.coli outbreak.

The company said Wednesday that "we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient." Health officials and food producers have warned about the risks of eating uncooked flour, including that used in dough or batter.

In November, Conagra Brands recalled some Duncan Hines cake mixes due to salmonella concerns.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MILLS 1.64% 43.95 Delayed Quote.11.63%
GOLD -0.11% 1283.21 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 954 M
EBIT 2019 2 803 M
Net income 2019 1 641 M
Debt 2019 14 304 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
P/E ratio 2020 13,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 25 803 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 44,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS11.63%25 803
NESTLÉ5.64%258 779
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL7.74%62 704
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.85%57 655
DANONE2.11%48 919
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS16.79%24 474
