General Mills : Serena Williams honored by Wheaties

The image chosen of Serena Williams for her Wheaties box, unveiled today, is fitting for a champion on the iconic orange box.

It's a moment of sheer jubilation and celebration, which she has had so many times in her tennis career.

'We mocked up a few boxes with images for Serena and her team to select from, and it was a unanimous choice to go with that shot - and that white dress - was it!' says Taylor Gessell, manager in Brand Experience at General Mills, and part of the team who selected Williams for the honor. 'It truly signifies a championship moment.'

Williams' accomplishments are legendary. Named the women's player of the year seven times, she has earned 23 major singles titles and 14 major doubles titles, and was ranked the world No. 1 in women's singles eight times between 2002 and 2017.

'I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box,' Williams said. 'I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it's an honor to join the ranks of some of America's most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.'

Serena and her sister, Venus, emerged on the tennis circuit in the mid-1990s, after growing up learning the game and training in Compton, California, and Florida.

'When we started to evaluate who our next athlete would be, we started to go through who we believe are the top athletes of our time,' Gessell says. 'Serena was named an overwhelming amount of times.'

But Williams' selection for the Wheaties box also accounts for what she does off the tennis court.

'She continues to inspire and spark change to make us all better,' says Tiffani Daniels, marketing manager for Wheaties.

'She's a mother, a very active entrepreneur, an activist, a fashion designer, and all of this while being one of the best tennis players in the world,' adds Gessell.

Williams is the first active tennis player featured on Wheaties since Pete Sampras in 2000 and the fourth female tennis player all-time. She is the 10th tennis player all-time to be on the box. The first was Ellsworth Vines (1934), followed by Don Budge (1939), Alice Marble (1946), Jack Kramer (1952), Chris Evert (1997), Arthur Ashe (1997), Sampras (2000), Althea Gibson (2001) and Andre Agassi (2004).

Williams' limited-edition Wheaties Box will be widely available in the U.S. over the next month.

To view Wheaties-inspired recipes as well as a timeline of Wheaties Champions over the decades, visit Wheaties.com.

Editor's note: Photos of the Serena Williams Wheaties box can be downloaded, here.

