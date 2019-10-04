General Mills : Star Wars cereal is back

news

Break out your bowls and spoons for the return of a fan-favorite cereal celebrating the beloved saga from a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars cereal will soon be back.

Just in time to get you prepared for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga that has thrilled fans and families across multiple generations.

The two new limited-edition Star Wars cereal boxes for 2019 feature BB-8 (with new droid, D-O) and Kylo Ren (with a red Sith Trooper from the new film).

'We're big fans of the Star Wars legacy and it's great to be a part of this huge moment in culture by bringing this excitement back to the cereal aisle,' says Hannah Burns, senior marketing associate, Cereal, General Mills.

The cereal last appeared in 2015 and 2016, when the boxes featured the iconic characters Yoda, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Rey and BB-8.

Look for the new Star Wars cereal soon, only in U.S stores.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20.

