Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS

(GIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Mills : Star Wars cereal is back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:07am EDT

news

Oct 04, 2019 • By Kevin Hunt

Break out your bowls and spoons for the return of a fan-favorite cereal celebrating the beloved saga from a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars cereal will soon be back.

[Attachment]

Just in time to get you prepared for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth and final film in the Skywalker saga that has thrilled fans and families across multiple generations.

The two new limited-edition Star Wars cereal boxes for 2019 feature BB-8 (with new droid, D-O) and Kylo Ren (with a red Sith Trooper from the new film).

[Attachment]

'We're big fans of the Star Wars legacy and it's great to be a part of this huge moment in culture by bringing this excitement back to the cereal aisle,' says Hannah Burns, senior marketing associate, Cereal, General Mills.

The cereal last appeared in 2015 and 2016, when the boxes featured the iconic characters Yoda, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Rey and BB-8.

[Attachment]

Look for the new Star Wars cereal soon, only in U.S stores.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20.

Editor's note: High-resolution photos of the cereal boxes featured in this blog post can be downloaded here.

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Kevin Hunt manages the corporate content and channels at General Mills, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He oversees corporate social media, the 'A Taste of General Mills' blog, GeneralMills.com and the company's intranet. He began his career at General Mills in 2010. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
06:07aGENERAL MILLS : Star Wars cereal is back
PU
06:07aGENERAL MILLS : Cereals offer new Star Wars collectibles
PU
10/02GENERAL MILLS : How trained food tasters help us make food people love
PU
09/27READY-TO-EAT MARKET : Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis | Nomad..
AQ
09/26PODCAST : September 2019
PU
09/25GENERAL MILLS : Report
CO
09/24GENERAL MILLS : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Holds 91st Annual Shareholder Me..
BU
09/23GENERAL MILLS : Battling climate change together
PU
09/20HESS, GENERAL MOTORS, AMAZON : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/19GENERAL MILLS : Snack Brands Hurt General Mills
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 212 M
EBIT 2020 2 939 M
Net income 2020 2 066 M
Debt 2020 12 931 M
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
EV / Sales2021 2,57x
Capitalization 32 256 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 54,29  $
Last Close Price 53,37  $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
R. Kerry Clark Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS37.06%33 314
NESTLÉ S.A.32.98%313 364
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.20%79 780
DANONE26.42%57 087
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-38.34%34 080
THE HERSHEY COMPANY45.06%32 483
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group