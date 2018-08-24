General Mills : This winning recipe takes the cake

news

Dennis Chan's recipe for Sunshine State Orange Crunch Cake was already a fan favorite among his customers at Blue Bamboo in Jacksonville, Florida.

But now the popular dessert, which takes its name from Florida and the state fruit, has the added distinction as the Grand Prize in the 2018 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest from General Mills Foodservice (announced today at Blue Bamboo).

For the contest, Chan amped up his signature orange cake by using an orange sauce to moisten Gold Medal Yellow Cake layers and stacking them between alternating layers of airy pineapple cream cheese icing and crisp baked Pillsbury's Best Puff Pastry Dough for a luscious creamy, crunchy Napoleon-style textured dessert.

Dennis Chan celebrates with Shawn O'Grady, Group President, Convenience Stores & Foodservice at General Mills - and The Pillsbury Doughboy! (August 24, 2018)

The Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks and showcases their one-of-a-kind dishes that reflect their local flavor. The 4th annual contest drew entrants from across the U.S. and resulted in five regional winners.

Aside from Chan, the South East Region Winner, the other regional winners included:

Bryan Bennett, South Central Region, Manager and Chef, Back Street Food Truck in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his Sea Salt Caramel Bacon Pecan Pie

Dan Duris, North East Region, Co-owner and Chef, Gypsy Café in Lincoln, New Hampshire, for his Bacon Corn Johnny Cakes with Maple Drizzle

Anne Klingler, North Central Region, Chef and Owner, Outlanders in Marquette, Michigan, for her Thai Basil Bowl

Nick Shipp, West Region, Executive Chef and Partner, Upper West Restaurant in Santa Monica, California, for his Mushroom Tart with Tomato Jam, Goat Cheese and Fresh Oregano

Each Regional Winner received $5,000 in cash and an additional $1,000 to share with a charity of their choice in their community.

For the past two weeks, our Neighborhood to Nation 'prize patrol' has traveled to the hometowns of each of the winners to host special celebrations at their restaurants among their staff, friends and family and greater community.

At Chan's hometown celebration today, the Pillsbury Doughboy revealed that Chan was not only a Regional Winner but actually the Grand Prize Winner, winning a grand total $30,000 cash plus $5,000 to share with a local non-profit. He chose to donate to Real Men Wear Pink of Jacksonville, a campaign from the American Cancer Society that rallies men across the country to join the fight against breast cancer.

And the fun isn't over!

Chan will travel to the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival, the premier food and wine event celebrating America's favorite foods, in October, where he will showcase and sample his Sunshine State Orange Cake as part their industry trade event.

