Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Mills : This winning recipe takes the cake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

news

Aug 24, 2018 • By Kelley Walhof

Dennis Chan's recipe for Sunshine State Orange Crunch Cake was already a fan favorite among his customers at Blue Bamboo in Jacksonville, Florida.

But now the popular dessert, which takes its name from Florida and the state fruit, has the added distinction as the Grand Prize in the 2018 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest from General Mills Foodservice (announced today at Blue Bamboo).

[Attachment]

For the contest, Chan amped up his signature orange cake by using an orange sauce to moisten Gold Medal Yellow Cake layers and stacking them between alternating layers of airy pineapple cream cheese icing and crisp baked Pillsbury's Best Puff Pastry Dough for a luscious creamy, crunchy Napoleon-style textured dessert.

[Attachment]

Dennis Chan celebrates with Shawn O'Grady, Group President, Convenience Stores & Foodservice at General Mills - and The Pillsbury Doughboy! (August 24, 2018)

The Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks and showcases their one-of-a-kind dishes that reflect their local flavor. The 4th annual contest drew entrants from across the U.S. and resulted in five regional winners.

Aside from Chan, the South East Region Winner, the other regional winners included:

Bryan Bennett, South Central Region, Manager and Chef, Back Street Food Truck in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his Sea Salt Caramel Bacon Pecan Pie

Dan Duris, North East Region, Co-owner and Chef, Gypsy Café in Lincoln, New Hampshire, for his Bacon Corn Johnny Cakes with Maple Drizzle

Anne Klingler, North Central Region, Chef and Owner, Outlanders in Marquette, Michigan, for her Thai Basil Bowl

Nick Shipp, West Region, Executive Chef and Partner, Upper West Restaurant in Santa Monica, California, for his Mushroom Tart with Tomato Jam, Goat Cheese and Fresh Oregano

Each Regional Winner received $5,000 in cash and an additional $1,000 to share with a charity of their choice in their community.

For the past two weeks, our Neighborhood to Nation 'prize patrol' has traveled to the hometowns of each of the winners to host special celebrations at their restaurants among their staff, friends and family and greater community.

At Chan's hometown celebration today, the Pillsbury Doughboy revealed that Chan was not only a Regional Winner but actually the Grand Prize Winner, winning a grand total $30,000 cash plus $5,000 to share with a local non-profit. He chose to donate to Real Men Wear Pink of Jacksonville, a campaign from the American Cancer Society that rallies men across the country to join the fight against breast cancer.

And the fun isn't over!

Chan will travel to the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival, the premier food and wine event celebrating America's favorite foods, in October, where he will showcase and sample his Sunshine State Orange Cake as part their industry trade event.

For more information on Neighborhood to Nation and all of the 2018 winners, visit NeighborhoodtoNation.com.

You can learn more about General Mills Convenience & Foodservice at GeneralMillsCF.com.

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here - and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Kelley Walhof is a marketing communications assistant manager at General Mills, based in Minneapolis. She works in the Convenience & Foodservice division, supporting the Commercial Channels. She began her career at General Mills in 2000. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 21:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
08/24GENERAL MILLS : This winning recipe takes the cake
PU
08/23General Mills changing Nature Valley labels after lawsuit's pesticide claim
RE
08/23GENERAL MILLS : Patent Application Titled "Tapioca Tortilla And Method Of Making..
AQ
08/22GENERAL MILLS : Hop back to school with Annie's new Gluten-Free Cheddar Bunny Ta..
PU
08/22GENERAL MILLS : Growing up to appreciate quality food
PU
08/16GENERAL MILLS : Patent Application Titled "Gluten-Free Tortillas" Published Onli..
AQ
08/16DRIED PROCESSED FOOD MARKET TO GROW : "Dried Processed Food Market – Glob..
AQ
08/15GENERAL MILLS : Our internships make a difference
PU
08/13GENERAL MILLS : CEO Jeffrey Harmening's 2018 Total Pay $8 Million
DJ
08/10GENERAL MILLS : The shoes that show off our cereal
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Kellogg Vs. General Mills 
08/23Don't Underestimate The Consumer - Cramer's Mad Money (8/22/18) 
08/22General Mills Shouldn't Be Ignored 
08/21Jane's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
08/21Packaged food stocks follow J.M. Smucker lower 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 183 M
EBIT 2019 2 900 M
Net income 2019 1 840 M
Debt 2019 14 125 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
P/E ratio 2020 14,17
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 27 170 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,4 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter C. Erickson Executive VP-Innovation, Technology & Quality
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS-22.84%27 170
NESTLÉ-2.82%253 317
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-24.38%72 960
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-1.66%61 728
DANONE-2.29%54 142
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.00%28 272
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.