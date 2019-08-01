Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS

(GIS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Mills : U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Honored With Limited Edition Wheaties™ Box in Partnership With Serena Williams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Today Wheaties, in partnership with Serena Williams, announced the release of a commemorative limited-edition box featuring the four-time world champion U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT), as they kick-off their Victory Tour this Saturday, August 3. Special edition boxes will be sold for 23 dollars, a nod to the 23 fierce women who are a part of this record-breaking team, with 100 percent of the selling price being donated to organizations committed to empowering girls through sports. This announcement comes a month after Wheaties announced their new champion, Serena Williams, with the “She’s a Champion” campaign.

“The USWNT captivated the world this summer. They impressed us all with their incredible accomplishments on the field—and their use of sports as a platform to inspire the next generation of girls,” Serena Williams said. “I believe a champion embodies a person in all aspects of their life and I am so proud to share my time on the Wheaties box with these amazing women who are doing just that. When we support each other and build each other up, we can do anything.”

The USWNT has been the most successful women’s team in international soccer history, earning four world championship titles—and this summer in France set a record for the most goals scored with 26 over the seven-game tournament.

While Serena Williams’ exclusive Wheaties box is currently available in retailers nationwide, Wheaties will release 10,000 USWNT commemorative boxes for a limited time only on Wheaties.com while supplies last. Sales of these boxes will be donated to Girls in the Game and the U.S. Soccer Girls Development Academy.

“It is beyond wonderful to see our team on the cover of the iconic Wheaties box,” Becky Sauerbrunn, USWNT defender said. “Not only is it an honor to have our team recognized amongst some of the world’s most renowned athletes, this highlights our 2019 world championship title as more than just a win for the sport of soccer, it supports our drive for women’s equality in all sports.”

For more information or to purchase a commemorative box please visit Wheaties.com

ABOUT WHEATIES
Coined “The Breakfast of Champions”, Wheaties is made up of 100 percent whole grain wheat flakes and has been fueling active lifestyles for 95 years. In 1934, Wheaties honored Lou Gehrig as their first cover athlete and has been celebrating champions of all types on their iconic orange cereal boxes ever since. Some of the greatest athletes in American history have been honored on Wheaties boxes. To view a timeline of Wheaties Champions over the decades, visit www.wheaties.com.

ABOUT GIRLS IN THE GAME
Girls in the Game programs for girls ages 7 to 18 are designed to work in concert with one another. We strive to get girls involved at a young age and keep them engaged over the long term. Girls in the Game offers both year-round programs as well as one-day events that introduce girls, schools, and communities to our organization in the hopes of getting them interested and involved long-term. Each program offers participants the opportunity to be physically active, learn about healthy lifestyle choices, and improve their leadership skills in a safe, all-girl setting.

ABOUT THE USWNT PLAYERS ASSOCIATION
The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association serves as a leading advocate for women’s soccer players, pioneering a new era of women’s soccer as a preeminent sport. Our primary mission is to protect the rights of USWNT Players and to advance and safeguard the economic and social welfare of all USWNT Players, both on and off the field. We are committed to raising the level of women’s soccer domestically and continuing to grow the game worldwide.

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER
Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the growth of the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER GIRLS DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY
The U.S. Soccer Girls Development Academy Program focuses on positively impacting everyday club environments to assist in maximizing youth player development across the country. The Academy values individual development of elite players over winning trophies and titles. The Academy sets the standard for elite environments for youth soccer clubs nationwide and is a part of U.S. Soccer's global leadership position in youth soccer that will impact thousands of players. U.S. Soccer started the Development Academy Program to improve long-term player and coach development. After studying player development models domestically and internationally, U.S. Soccer collaborated with elite soccer clubs across the nation to create a program to provide the proper environment by emphasizing quality training and limited meaningful competition.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
03:24pGENERAL MILLS : U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Honored With Limited Edition W..
BU
01:24pSnacks Bolster Kellogg, but Weaker Cereal Sales Weigh on Results --Update
DJ
08:58aSnacks Bolster Kellogg, but Weaker Cereal Sales Weigh on Results
DJ
08:01aGENERAL MILLS : Trix "Celebrating 60 Years of Silliness" Infographic Available o..
BU
07/29GENERAL MILLS : Fiber One got work done
PU
07/24GENERAL MILLS : Big change for Box Tops
PU
07/24DROP THE SCISSORS AND GRAB YOUR SMAR : Box Tops for Education Goes Digital
BU
07/23GENERAL MILLS : Wafer bars get a Nature Valley makeover
PU
07/18GENERAL MILLS : Space Food Sticks went to the moon too
PU
07/17GENERAL MILLS : Characters come to life at cereal bar
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 351 M
EBIT 2020 2 942 M
Net income 2020 1 981 M
Debt 2020 12 896 M
Yield 2020 3,75%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,53x
Capitalization 31 970 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 54,06  $
Last Close Price 53,11  $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS37.85%31 970
NESTLÉ S.A.31.75%308 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL33.62%77 049
DANONE27.46%56 524
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.70%39 050
THE HERSHEY COMPANY41.57%31 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group