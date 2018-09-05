Log in
News Summary

General Mills : Wheaties kicks off football season by announcing quarterback Russell Wilson as next champion

09/05/2018

The Seattle quarterback is the newest athlete to adorn the coveted orange box

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - To kick off this football season, Wheaties announced today that Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will adorn the coveted orange box.

'Wheaties has celebrated remarkable athletes over the years - from Muhammed Ali and Mary Lou Retton to Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth - and we're proud to name Russell Wilson as our next champion,' said Kathy Dixon, marketing communications manager for Wheaties. 'Russell has devoted his life to achieving greatness and is a leader both on and off the turf.'

Early on, despite being told he was too short, Wilson dreamed of playing professional football. His goal was realized in 2012 when he became the starting quarterback. Wilson's mobility and ability to extend plays outside the pocket primed him to have a strong rookie year. He tied the record for most touchdown passes by a rookie and was named rookie of the year. More success soon followed. The next year, Wilson helped his team win the championship and, in his first six seasons, he won more games than any other quarterback in history.

'It's truly an honor to be a part of such a great American tradition. Like so many kids who love sports, it was always my dream to be on the front of the Wheaties box,' said Wilson. 'Seeing all the great champions on the box inspired me. I am humbled to have my name added to the iconic list of Wheaties Champions.'

Wilson credits his success to listening to his inner voice. This was engrained by his father who challenged him to approach life with a 'why not you' attitude. In 2014, he launched the Why Not You Foundation dedicated to creating real and lasting change in the world by motivating, empowering and preparing today's youth to be tomorrow's leaders.

Russell Wilson's Wheaties box will start to appear on store shelves nationwide in October 2018.

To find out more about Wheaties visit: www.Wheaties.com or www.facebook.com/Wheaties.

About Wheaties

Wheaties also known as 'Breakfast of Champions' has been engrained in American history since its creation in 1924. With 100 percent whole grain flakes and a good source of B vitamins and fiber, Wheaties has been helping its fans perform like their champion idols for almost 100 years. Wheaties has honored thousands of the greatest athletes by having them grace the cover of our iconic orange box. To view our current champion as well as a timeline of Wheaties Champions over the decades, visit www.wheaties.com.

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 18:41:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
