Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills    GIS

GENERAL MILLS (GIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/23 04:09:24 pm
43.89 USD   +1.50%
06:29pGENERAL MILLS : recalls five pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour
PU
05:43pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:41pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Mills : recalls five pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:29pm EST

cJ0df%2fjVF2oaKQsokOYkyy7c6Jn87pMPIZT3ihgrZQCfUBFUwrKoqIAt06ncDkLL9kMJhzYfa17A7G03rLI4pE43BH4XLqTnF5JHGVWkpixxrH9OCbuntJ2v6AQBPElVSQvapvQlUt48RziE6J425s7MyI07Ykh0Kyd%2fbgtDRLqRFbUJt5g8SG6U3DwJjmOCOcxlj3UKNqN629kO56JLvyagtuACfc9OglhkPXJzUItSLIOz7UlU%2fhGkwyc9AiOhbpkH2ewGCw8MvIu%2fU0vQwFDW80RGuwbllRUk0m03HGciwu6XpIgueMFIzwsc9gPQBFCIA8Huz%2fy1zA85V%2bngAfGeOvk1xOigJAz1i0qroroRZQ2hq5vNzvk%2fpVfnS%2bOu

Consumers reminded that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota - General Mills announced today a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.

This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit GeneralMills.com/Flour for more information.

'Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,' said Jim Murphy, President of General Mills Meals and Baking Division. 'This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.'

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

This voluntary recall includes the following code date currently in stores or consumers' pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour
Package UPC 000-16000-19610-0
Recalled Better if Used by Date 20APR2020KC

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Media:
General Mills Corporate Communications
763-764-6364
media.line@genmills.com

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS
06:29pGENERAL MILLS : recalls five pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour
PU
05:43pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:41pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
04:12pGENERAL MILLS : Recalls One Lot of Gold Medal Flour on Salmonella Concerns -- 2n..
DJ
03:50pGENERAL MILLS : Recalls One Lot of Gold Medal Flour on Salmonella Concerns -- Up..
DJ
03:36pGENERAL MILLS : Recalls One Lot of Gold Medal Flour on Salmonella Concerns
DJ
01/22GENERAL MILLS : Recognized as Global Leader in Corporate Sustainability
PR
01/22GENERAL MILLS : Yoki helps Brazilians “Live their roots”
PU
01/18Consumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
01/15GENERAL MILLS : Feeding Better Futures Scholars Program Seeking Young Innovators
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 954 M
EBIT 2019 2 803 M
Net income 2019 1 641 M
Debt 2019 14 304 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 15,51
P/E ratio 2020 13,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 25 803 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS
Duration : Period :
General Mills Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 44,3 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donal Leo Mulligan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Heidi G. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS11.63%25 803
NESTLÉ5.64%258 779
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL7.74%62 704
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.85%57 655
DANONE2.11%48 919
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS16.79%24 474
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.