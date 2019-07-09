General Mills : to Focus on Organic Net Sales Growth in FY20

By Michael Dabaie

General Mills Inc. (GIS) said it will focus in fiscal 2020 on accelerating organic net sales growth, looking to improve performance in its North America retail segment and continue growth in its pet segment.

The food company detailed its fiscal 2020 priorities at its annual investor day.

General Mills said it is aiming to reduce leverage by focusing on cash and debt repayment to achieve its fiscal 2020 leverage target of 3.5 times net debt-to-adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

In late June, General Mills said fiscal 2020 organic net sales are expected to increase 1% to 2%. The company said fiscal 2019 organic net sales were in line with the previous year.

General Mills shares were recently down 0.5% to $53.29.

