General Mills : to Webcast Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on September 18, 2018

08/28/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter on Tuesday, September 18, 2018. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a webcast conference call of those results beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET).  Interested investors can access this webcast and supporting slides at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, Blue and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2018 consolidated net sales of US $15.7 billion, as well as another US $1.1 billion from its proportionate share of joint-venture net sales.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-mills-to-webcast-fiscal-2019-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-september-18-2018-300703585.html

SOURCE General Mills, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
