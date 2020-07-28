Log in
Creamy, Crunchy, Chewy: Introducing Nature Valley™ Packed™, a NEW Sustained Energy Bar

07/28/2020 | 08:19am EDT

The Latest Addition to Join the Product Lineup – Nature Valley™ Packed™ Sustained Energy Bar – Is Full of Hard-Working Ingredients You Can Feel Good About

Nature Valley, the No. 1 granola bar brand in the U.S.*, is launching Packed, a sustained energy bar that uniquely features three textures – creamy, crunchy and chewy – making it unlike many other snack bar options. This new addition to the Nature Valley lineup is packed with hard-working, energy-boosting ingredients like creamy nut butter, crunchy nuts and seeds such as almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds or peanuts, and chewy cranberries or blueberries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005573/en/

Creamy, Crunchy, Chewy: Introducing Nature Valley™ Packed™, a NEW Sustained Energy Bar (Photo: Nature Valley - Packed)



“Through Packed, we want to make sustained energy approachable,” said Scott Baldwin, business unit director, Grain Snacks at General Mills. “Time and again, we’ve heard from consumers who want a delicious, affordable snack bar with feel-good ingredients that not only bring together a variety of textures, but can also offer long-lasting energy to help them get through their busy days. With the introduction of Packed, Nature Valley is proud to offer a snack bar that delivers on each of these desires.”

As with all Nature Valley products, Packed contains no artificial flavors or colors and no high fructose corn syrup, just delicious flavor. The new snack bars are available in two varieties: Peanut Butter & Cranberry and Almond Butter & Blueberry. Packed snack bars are currently available at most retail locations nationwide or online, for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per four-count box. Visit naturevalley.com to learn more.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Nature Valley
Nature Valley believes that nature brings out the best in all of us. That’s why we continually strive to connect people to nature not only through the food we make, but also outdoor experiences. Nature Valley bars offer wholesome, real ingredients like whole grain oats and power-packed peanuts, almonds and nut butters that deliver energy fueled by nature. We are committed to acting as an ongoing force for nature by restoring and preserving access to 10,000 miles of trails nationwide. Nature Valley is a proud partner of the National Park Foundation and The National Park Conservation Association. As creator of the granola bar category in 1975, Nature Valley offers a wide variety of products across bars, snacks and granola. In fact, the Nature Valley Wafer bar was the No. 1 snack bar category launch in the past year. Visit naturevalley.com to learn more.

* $864MM total $ sales and 15.9 $ share (Source: Nielsen Total US xAOC 52 WE 07/04/20.)


© Business Wire 2020
