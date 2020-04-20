Log in
General Mills : 2020 Global Responsibility Report

04/20/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

responsibility

Apr 20, 2020 • By Jessica Stevens

Today's release of General Mills' 2020 Global Responsibility Report not only highlights progress made on our long-term global commitments, but it also marks our 50th year of reporting to stakeholders.

The report describes our performance across four key focus areas: Food, Planet, People and Community.

And it's become clear, through the impact of COVID-19, that our mission to make food the world loves, as well as our work to be a force for good, matters more now than ever.

[Attachment]

'We are in the food business,' says Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO. 'And taking care of the land that sustains us all requires that we act as a force for good for our planet. That is why, for more than 50 years, we've reported our global responsibility results and progress. At a time with so many unknowns, when food is bringing a sense of comfort and normalcy, it's never been more important to commit ourselves to growing our food with responsibility and care.'

In 2019, General Mills and its Foundation committed to advance regenerative farming on one million acres of farmland, enabled 5.5 billion meals around the world through philanthropic partners and food donations, and invested in efforts that have collectively helped improve the lives of more than 22,000 smallholder farmers and their families.

'Our global presence allows General Mills to create real impact, at every level,' says Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer. 'We are committed to using our scale where it matters most. For us, that means advancing regenerative agriculture, supporting farmers across our value chain and accelerating our ongoing efforts to end hunger and reduce food waste.'

Have an idea for a story you'd like to see on 'A Taste of General Mills'? Email us at contact.blog@genmills.com.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email - here- and we'll notify you about our latest posts.

Jessica Stevens is a manager in Global Communications at General Mills, based in Minneapolis. She oversees initiatives and communications for the General Mills brand. She began her career at General Mills in 2017. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 18:30:03 UTC
