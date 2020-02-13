Log in
GENERAL MILLS, INC.

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
General Mills : Adds Leadership in Digital and Data Capabilities

02/13/2020 | 09:05am EST

Jaime Montemayor joins General Mills as Chief Digital & Technology Officer

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) adds leadership in building out its digital and data capabilities with the hiring of Jaime Montemayor as Chief Digital & Technology Officer reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Harmening, effective February 24, 2020.

In this newly created role, Montemayor will have oversight of the IT and Technology Solutions teams and be responsible for leading General Mills digital transformation efforts and continuing to build new capabilities that will advance its innovation and speed to market.

“Customers and consumers set the pace in today’s hyper-connected world – and they’re moving fast. They are embracing new products, experiences and services. And they are rewarding companies that anticipate their needs and make their lives easier,” said Harmening. “At the heart of this transformation is the unprecedented availability of data. Jamie has impressive credentials in this space and will help us deepen our connection with consumers through data and ultimately help us win in the marketplace. I’m very excited to add his expertise to my leadership team and our entire enterprise.”

Montemayor joins General Mills from 7-Eleven where he was Chief Technology Officer. Prior to 7-Eleven, Montemayor spent 21 years with PepsiCo in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Digital Innovation, Data and Analytics. In this most recent role, Montemayor was responsible for the enterprise commercial, innovation and data and analytics teams. During his time with PepsiCo, he led multiple IT-enabled business transformations, spearheaded the development of the PepsiCo analytics-at-scale strategy, and deployed innovative capabilities to better prepare the company for future retail and consumer trends.

Montemayor’s career has been global and multicultural, with a focus on developing talent and building strong teams across many geographies including North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2020
