Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills, Inc.    GIS

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Mills : Introduces Worker Bonuses During Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:49am EDT

By Matt Grossman

General Mills said Wednesday that it will pay daily bonuses to plant employees during the Covid-19 pandemic and will allow some office workers to shift to manufacturing roles.

The daily bonus will be in place for at least four weeks, the Minneapolis-based food company said. Employees affected by quarantines will receive two weeks of paid leave. Workers with children affected by school closures will also be eligible.

In order to meet demand, General Mills will also let office workers volunteer for duty in production plants during the crisis, the company said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
09:56aGENERAL MILLS : Supporting employees and communities in response to COVID-19
PU
09:49aGENERAL MILLS : Introduces Worker Bonuses During Pandemic
DJ
09:15aGENERAL MILLS : Supports Employees and Communities in Response to COVID-19
BU
03/31GENERAL MILLS : Raising $750 Million
DJ
03/31Conagra Reports Rising Demand as Shoppers Buy More Food--Update
DJ
03/20FORD, MARRIOTT, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/19General Mills' Plants Hum As Households Fill Cupboards -- WSJ
DJ
03/18GENERAL MILLS : SEC Filing (10-Q) - Quarterly Report
PU
03/18GENERAL MILLS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/18General Mills Says Demand Rises as Consumers Stockpile -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 267 M
EBIT 2020 3 000 M
Net income 2020 2 146 M
Debt 2020 12 841 M
Yield 2020 3,75%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 31 986 M
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,20  $
Last Close Price 52,77  $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.48%31 986
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.09%297 256
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-9.08%71 762
DANONE-20.65%41 779
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.00%30 226
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-9.85%27 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group