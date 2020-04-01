General Mills : Introduces Worker Bonuses During Pandemic

By Matt Grossman

General Mills said Wednesday that it will pay daily bonuses to plant employees during the Covid-19 pandemic and will allow some office workers to shift to manufacturing roles.

The daily bonus will be in place for at least four weeks, the Minneapolis-based food company said. Employees affected by quarantines will receive two weeks of paid leave. Workers with children affected by school closures will also be eligible.

In order to meet demand, General Mills will also let office workers volunteer for duty in production plants during the crisis, the company said.

