General Mills : Oui by Yoplait Named a 2019 “Breakthrough Innovation” in Nielsen Report

Oui by Yoplait expands with new Dairy Free and Crème Dessert lines

OuiTM by Yoplait®, the premium French-style yogurt crafted in a glass jar, today was recognized as a “Breakthrough Innovation” in Nielsen’s 2019 Breakthrough Innovation Report. Oui by Yoplait, which delivered more than $100 million in first year sales, is among one of the yogurt category’s biggest new product launches in recent years and pioneered the “simply better” segment within the U.S. yogurt category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005846/en/

Today Yoplait unveiled its first premium plant-based, non-dairy option in the U.S., which squarely aligns with growing consumer interest plant-based foods. New Oui Dairy Free Coconut Dairy Alternative is made with a coconut base and paired with flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, mango, and raspberry to deliver a creamy and indulgent taste experience. Oui Dairy Free is currently in limited release and will be widely available nationwide in January 2020. (Photo: Yoplait)

For close to a decade, Nielsen’s Breakthrough Innovation list has been the gold standard in recognizing innovation and global success within the consumer-packaged goods space. Today’s recognition is the latest in industry accolades for Oui by Yoplait, which was named a top three new product innovation according to IRI’s 2018 New Product Pacesetter report earlier this year.

“We really leaned on Yoplait’s French heritage and embraced the way yogurt was made in the past as we set out to deliver a premium, crafted experience,” said Doug Martin, recently appointed president of the General Mills (NYSE: GIS) U.S. yogurt business.

Martin attributes the success of Oui by Yoplait to being more connected to where the consumer is going. “Consumers were ready for something new, evidenced by the continued declines of Greek style yogurt. Oui by Yoplait is intentionally crafted – from the remarkable glass jar to the simple ingredients to the eight-hour cup set process. All of these elements combined deliver a premium taste experience worth taking the time to savor,” he added.

Nielsen scoured through thousands of product launches to identify the top 25 products. While the concept of innovation can be subjective, Nielsen’s criteria was not. Products selected reflect a wide range of products and approaches that succeeded in making meaningful connections with consumers, an impressive feat within an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Oui by Yoplait Expands with Dairy Free and Crème Dessert lines

Yoplait continues to innovate to expand its leadership position in the “simply better” yogurt segment, expanding the Oui by Yoplait portfolio into new dairy-free and dessert offerings that deliver elevated taste experiences.

Today Yoplait unveiled its first premium plant-based, non-dairy option in the U.S., which squarely aligns with growing consumer interest plant-based foods.

New Oui Dairy Free Coconut Dairy Alternative is made with a coconut base and paired with flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, mango, and raspberry to deliver a creamy and indulgent taste experience. The dairy-free variety comes in the signature glass pot and features a teal label that sets it apart from other Oui varieties on the shelf. Oui Dairy Free is currently in limited release and will be widely available nationwide in January 2020.

Yoplait has also been able to leverage its French heritage for its new Oui Crème Dessert, a chilled dessert line that brings a premium offering to refrigerated desserts. This creamy and indulgent take on Crème Fraîche - a cultured French cream – comes in the signature glass pot and available in Caramel Cream, Lemon Tart and Vanilla Bean varieties.

General Mills is looking to improve the performance of its U.S. yogurt business and is focused on driving the simply better segment of the yogurt category through innovation and brand building; leading growth with families with its original style Yoplait and Go-Gurt yogurt offerings; and entering growth spaces with offerings like new GoodBelly probiotic yogurt. Company executives expect these initiatives to drive a third consecutive year of improvement in its U.S. yogurt net sales trends.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005846/en/