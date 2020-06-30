Log in
GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

06/30/2020

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2020. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 121 years.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 569 M - -
Net income 2020 2 182 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,12%
Capitalization 36 817 M 36 817 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 80,1%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 61,95 $
Last Close Price 60,74 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.55%36 817
NESTLÉ S.A.0.13%318 055
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.17%72 201
DANONE-15.97%45 321
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-1.53%38 659
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-13.18%26 544
