By Micah Maidenberg



General Mills Inc. is borrowing $750 million, according to a term sheet the company filed with the SEC.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Nature Valley snack bars and other food products expects the deal to settle April 3, according to the filing.

The coupon rate General Mills will pay to raise the funds is 2.875%. The bonds will mature in 10 years.

