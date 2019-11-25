Log in
General Mills : to Webcast Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on December 18, 2019

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a webcast conference call of those results beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). Interested investors can access this webcast and supporting slides at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company that serves the world by making food people love. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2019 net sales of U.S. $16.9 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group