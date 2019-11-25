General Mills : to Webcast Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on December 18, 2019

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a webcast conference call of those results beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET). Interested investors can access this webcast and supporting slides at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills

