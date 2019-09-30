General Moly : Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):

Item9/30/20191.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On September 25, 2019, General Moly, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a 90-day Interest Deferral and Forbearance Agreement (the "Deferral Agreement") with certain holders (the "Holders") of the Company's Senior Convertible Promissory Notes dated December 26, 2014 (the "Convertible Notes") and/or Senior Promissory Notes issued in connection with the conversion of Convertible Notes (the "Senior Notes" and, together with the Convertible Notes, the "Notes"). Pursuant to the Deferral Agreement, the Holders have agreed that the Company may defer payment of the interest payments on the Notes that would otherwise be due and payable on September 30, 2019 (totaling approximately $162,000). The Holders have further agreed that such deferral of interest payments shall not constitute an event of default under the Notes and that such Holders will forbear from enforcing any rights and remedies under the Notes in connection with such deferral. The Holders collectively hold approximately $6.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the approximately $7.2 million of Notes currently outstanding.

The foregoing description of the Deferral Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Deferral Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On September 30, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing that it received the final federal permit in the form of a Record of Decision ("ROD") from the Bureau of Land Management for the Mt. Hope Project on September 27, 2019. The Mt. Hope Project has now received all permits from the State of Nevada and the federal government to allow construction and operation of the proposed molybdenum mine. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

10.1Interest Deferral and Forbearance Agreement dated September 25, 2019, by and between General Moly, Inc. and the Holders of Notes party thereto.

99.1Press Release of General Moly, Inc. dated September 30, 2019.2